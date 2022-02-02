2/2 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of CM Punk vs. MJF, Pac and Penta El Zero Meido vs. Malakai Black and Brody King, Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose, Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 122)

Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena

Aired live February 2, 2022 on TBS

[Hour One] Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone were on commentary. Ring announcer Justin Roberts introduced Jon Moxley, who made his entrance through the crowd for the opening match. Wheeler Yuta made his entrance for Orange Cassidy and Danhausen, who followed him to ringside…

1. Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta (w/Orange Cassidy, Danhausen). Yuta threw a dropkick when the bell sounded, but Moxley sidestepped it. Moxley went for a suicide dive, which Yuta blocked. Moxley applied a sleeper. Yuta escaped it and dropkicked Moxley on the floor.

Yuta tossed Moxley back inside the ring and then went for a triple jump springboard dropkick that Moxley avoided. Moxley eventually scratched the back of Yuta while both men were on the ropes. Yuta headbutted Moxley off the ropes and then leapt over him before finally connecting with a dropkick.

Yuta went up top for a move, but Moxley rolled to the apron, causing Yuta to drop down. Moxley hit Yuta with headbutts and then spiked his head onto the apron. Moxley rolled Yuta back inside the ring and then had a moment with Cassidy. When Moxley turned around, Danhausen struck a pose in his face. Yuta took advantage of the distraction by diving onto Moxley.

In the ring, Yuta performed a German suplex for a two count. Yuta picked up another near fall, but Moxley dropped him with a cutter. Yuta avoided Moxley’s finisher and suplexed him. Yuta went up top and splashed Moxley for a near fall. Moxley eventually came back with the Paradigm Shift and scored the pin.

Jon Moxley defeated Wheeler Yuta in 7:30.

After the match, Moxley celebrated his win until Bryan Danielson entered the ring and stared him down. Moxley looked to the crowd and then looked back at Danielson, who asked the fans if they wanted to see them fight. The fans cheered and chanted yes.

Danielson said he wanted to fight Moxley for a long time too because he was different. Danielson said we’ve seen a new Moxley since he returned and had the crowd applaud him. Danielson said he wanted to test Moxley and watched him when he was the AEW Champion and felt he was the company’s best champion.

Danielson said he thinks Moxley would still be AEW Champion if he still had some support. Danielson said he realized that they shouldn’t be fighting against one another, they should be fighting together. Another “yes” chant broke out briefly.

Danielson said he knows everyone in the building loves AEW, but there’s no reason that a millennial cowboy should be AEW Champion or why someone dressed as a dinosaur should be an AEW Tag Team Champion. Danielson added that there’s no reason that someone whose main contribution to society is running a vlog should be TNT Champion.

Danielson said he and Moxley could run the place and take any titles they want. Danielson said they could take a guy like Wheeler Yuta and put him under their wing. He said they could grab Daniel Garcia from 2point0. He said they could take Lee Moriarty and put him under their wing too.

Danielson told Moxley that even if the crowd doesn’t like him, they like what he’s talking about. Danielson told Moxley that it was a lot to put on his plate and he didn’t need to answer, but he wanted him to think about the possibilities of what they could create and the legacy that Moxley wants to leave.

Danielson offered Moxley a handshake. Danielson pulled his hand back and told Moxley it was a lot of pressure, then suggested that he think about it…

A video package aired on the CM Punk vs. MJF feud… [C]

Powell’s POV: The opening match was well worked match and obviously came together late in the day due to Brian Kendrick being pulled from the show (see the main page for details). I assume Danhausen is in Best Friends now, which is a fun spot for him. The post match angle was really intriguing. Whether Moxley joins the group or not, I could see Danielson leading a faction that includes some of the wrestlers that he mentioned. By the way, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett tonight, but he will be taking WWE Smackdown coverage on Friday night.