AEW Dynasty results: Powell’s live review of Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson, FTR vs. Young Bucks in a ladder match for the AEW Tag Titles

April 21, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynasty
St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena
Aired live April 21, 2024 on pay-per-view and TrillerTV.com

AEW Dynasty Zero Hour Pre-Show results: Trent Beretta defeated Matt Sydal in 8:00, Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata defeated Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty in 12:40, and ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn defeated AEW Trios Champions Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn in 14:45 in a title vs. title match to win the AEW Trios Titles.

