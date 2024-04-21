AEW Dynasty results: Powell’s live review of Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson, FTR vs. Young Bucks in a ladder match for the AEW Tag Titles

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynasty

St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena

Aired live April 21, 2024 on pay-per-view and TrillerTV.com

AEW Dynasty Zero Hour Pre-Show results: Trent Beretta defeated Matt Sydal in 8:00, Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata defeated Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty in 12:40, and ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn defeated AEW Trios Champions Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn in 14:45 in a title vs. title match to win the AEW Trios Titles.