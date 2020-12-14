12/14 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review (NSFW): Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles take part in a WWE Championship ascension ceremony for WWE TLC, Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt play hide and seek, Keith Lee vs. The Miz and John Morrison in a handicap match, Nia Jax vs. Lana, Ricochet vs. Mace

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles take part in a WWE Championship ascension ceremony for WWE TLC, Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt play hide and seek, Keith Lee vs. The Miz and John Morrison in a handicap match, Nia Jax vs. Lana, Ricochet vs. Mace, and more (32:56)…

Click here to stream or download the December 14 WWE Raw audio review.

