Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, NWA Shockwave, Eric Young, Rene Dupree

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode features the followup from the Saturday’s Final Resolution show. Impact has announced that AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis will appear on the show. John Moore’s review will be available shortly after the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. This week’s show focuses on the Main Event Mafia and TNA Front Line at Final Resolution 2009 and Genesis 2009.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-NWA Shockwave streams today at 5CT/6ET on the NWA YouTube page.

-The United Wrestling Network’s “Prime Time Live” pay-per-view series is on hiatus until the new year.

Birthdays and Notables

-Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz) is 41.

-Rene Dupree (Rene Goguen) is 37.