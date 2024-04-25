What's happening...

Pat McAfee comments on Tony Khan wearing a neck brace during the NFL Draft

April 25, 2024

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE broadcast team member Pat McAfee spoke about AEW’s Tony Khan wearing a neck brace during Thursday’s NFL Draft.

Powell’s POV: The Pat McAfee Show held a live NFL Draft episode, which included legendary head coach Bill Belichick as a guest commentator. If you missed our previous story, NFL Network aired footage of Khan wearing the neck brace while inside the Jacksonville Jaguars’ war room.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Steve April 26, 2024 @ 12:35 am

    If anyone knows carney, it’s Belacheat!

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.