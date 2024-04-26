WWE Draft night one on WWE Smackdown, NXT Level Up, AEW Collision and Rampage, WWE weekend (reports needed), Kane, Tank Abbott, Ron Reis, Amazing Red, Jerry Blackwell, Karl Kox

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center. The show features the first night of the WWE Draft. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join me for my live review as the show airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs Saturday at 9CT/10ET (or immediately following AEW Collision) on TNT from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show was bumped from its usual time slot due to the network’s coverage of the NBA playoffs. Join me for my live review as the show airs Saturday on TNT at 9CT/10ET.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kane (Glenn Jacobs) is 57.

-David “Tank” Abbott is 59.

-Ron Reis is 54. He played the role of The Yeti in WCW.

-Amazing Red (Jonathan Figueroa) is 42.

-The late Jerry Blackwell was born on April 26, 1949. He died at age 45 on January 22, 1995 due to complications from injuries suffered in a car accident.

-The late “Killer” Karl Kox (Herbert Alan Gerwig) was born on April 26, 1931. He died of a heart attack at age 80 on November 10, 2011.