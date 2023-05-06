5/5 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Eddy Thorpe vs. Boa, Thea Hail vs. Lola Vice, and Kale Dixon vs. Oro Mensah

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 64)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed May 5, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Oro Mensah made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Oro Mensah vs. Kale Dixon. Mensah took Dixon down early before transitioning into an armlock. Dixon attempted to Kip up but Mensah kept Dixon grounded. Eventually, Dixon sent Mensah into the ropes but Mensah countered with a headscissors takedown. Dixon hit a backbreaker for a near fall and both men exchanged pin attempts as the match entered into the late stages. Dixon looked to finish with a tilt a whirl but Mensah responded with a springboard moonsault and went up top and hit a single leg dropkick followed by the spinning wheelkick in the corner for the win.

Oro Mensah defeated Kale Dixon via pinfall in 5:31.

The commentary team hyped Thea Hail vs. Lola Vice for after the break…[c]

2. Thea Hail (w/Duke Hudson) vs. Lola Vice. Hail screamed as the bell rang and she charged at Vice. Hail grounded Vice until Vice responded with a slam to take control. Vice grabbed a necklock on Hail as Hudson looked distracted with his trophy at ringside. Vice worked on Hail and attempted a legkick but Hail would counter and hit the explorer suplex, a springboard reverse senton and facebuster for the win.

Thea Hail defeated Lola Vice via pinfall in 4:10.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Eddy Thorpe vs. Boa. Boa kicked away Thorpe as Thorpe attempted to tie up as the bell rang. Thorpe responded with a headlock taking Boa down to the mat early. Thorpe utilized a leapfrog and hit a crossbody on Boa remaining in control until Boa hit a kick which shook Thorpe.

Boa started to work on the midsection of Thorpe and hit a suplex for a two count before going right back to work grounding Thorpe and continuing to wear down the midsection. Thorpe fed off the audience to get back to his feet and he hit a strong kick on Boa and a saito suplex for a near fall. Boa looked to finish but Thorpe hit the snap German suplex and an elevated elbow drop for the win.

Eddy Thorpe defeated Boa via pinfall in 7:08.

John’s Ramblings: Eddy Thorpe’s win over Boa was the show highlight this week. I didn’t see much of t/a/f/k/a Karl Fredericks in NJPW, but like what I’m seeing so far during his run on Level Up. Boa also held his own with a good showing after his long injury layoff.