11/09 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods vs. Randy Orton, The Miz, and John Morrison, Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Nia Jax in a non-title match, Jeff Hardy vs. Elias vs. Matt Riddle in a second chance qualifier for Team Raw at Survivor Series, Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali

November 9, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods vs. Randy Orton, The Miz, and John Morrison, Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Nia Jax in a non-title match, Jeff Hardy vs. Elias vs. Matt Riddle in a second chance qualifier for Team Raw at Survivor Series, Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali, and more (33:16)…

