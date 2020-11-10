Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, UWN Prime Time Live PPV, Bob Orton Jr., Ryback, Peyton Royce, Josh Barnett, Katie Lea Burchill

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode features Rohit Raju vs. TJP for the X Division Title. John Moore’s review will be available shortly after the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. This week’s show focuses on Sting vs. Kurt Angle.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-The United Wrestling Network’s “Prime Time Live” pay-per-view series continues tonight on pay-per-view television and FITE.TV at 8CT/9ET. The 90-minute show includes James Storm and Eli Drake vs. Aron Stevens and Question Mark for the NWA Tag Titles. The show is available for $7.99 on FITE TV, and DirecTV is charging $11.99. FITE also has a four-week bundle pricing option.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bob Orton Jr. is 70.

-Josh Barnett is 43.

-Katarina Waters, who played Katie Lea Burchill in WWE, Winter in Impact, and The Temptress in WOW, is 40.

-Ryback (Ryan Reeves) is 39.

-Dave Crist is 38.

-Peyton Royce (Cassie McIntosh) is 28.