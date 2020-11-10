AEW Dark preview: Nine matches set for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Alan “5” Angels vs. Fuego Del Sol

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Louie Valle and Justin Blax

-Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Dreamgirl Ellie and Jennacide

-Dani Jordyn vs. Leva Bates

-Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. “Jurassic Express” Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

-“The Lucha Brothers” Penta El Zero Mieda and Rey Fenix vs. Ashton Starr and David Ali

-“The Hybrid 2” Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Adam Priest and Shawn Dean

-“TNT” Terrell Hughes and Terrence Hughes vs. “Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico

-“Top Flight” Darius Martin and Angel Dorado vs. Baron Black and Frankie Thomas

Powell’s POV: TNT are the sons of D-Von Dudley. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com discussing the WWE financial report, the future of WWE Network and how it affects consumers, the likelihood of a WWE sale, AEW and Impact Wrestling business, and much more...