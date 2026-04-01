AEW Dynasty lineup: The current card for the next AEW pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, April 12, in Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena.

-MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley

Powell’s POV: Omega defeated Swerve Strickland on last week’s Dynamite to become the No. 1 contender. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). Join me for my live review of Dynasty. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review, available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).