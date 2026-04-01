McGuire’s Monthlies: How much is too much Jelly Roll, AEW is not WCW, great refereeing, five predictions

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer
The most antiquated thing you can do in pro wrestling media in 2026 is write about pro wrestling once a month. The landscape changes by the tweet (or … um … X post). Everyone and their best friend’s best friend’s aunt’s nephew has a podcast ready to dissect the latest rumor, angle, program, television show and passive aggressive social media post that just happened 30 seconds from now. Offering something up at the beginning of each month is an exercise in idiocy, a lesson in pointlessness and an assurance that your *thoughts* will quickly be forgotten.
So, all right. Let’s write about pro wrestling once a month.
DANCING WITH THE DEVIL
How can they miss me if I won’t go away?
That’s a question Jelly Roll might want to ask himself. Or, perhaps, if he isn’t up for that type of conversation, maybe Paul Levesque could step in and ask it for him. The country singer returned to WWE Land on the Friday, March 13, edition of Smackdown, and by God, wouldn’t you know it: By the Friday, March 27, edition of Smackdown, he done wore out his welcome.
Don’t get me wrong. I am Jelly Roll-ambivalent. By all accounts, he seems to have a good reputation among the pro wrestlers (but to be fair, Logan Paul and Bad Bunny both received the same type of “Oh, they take it seriously and they’re shockingly great at this right away!” treatment, too). There’s even that story about how he swept the ring at the PC after training! What a guy. So, God bless him and his weight loss and his fans and country music and whatever else we need to bless before we get to the word, “But.”
But.
Man. When I saw that guy pop up in a backstage segment with Matt Cardona in the third hour of Smackdown on Friday … after already competing in a match … and also being the subject of an R-Truth joke … I began to wonder if this was an episode of “Hee-Haw” that Mr. Roll was hosting. Somehow, someway, he became the Ned Ryerson of Smackdown and he sure as heck-fire thinks swiveling his hips is the funniest thing this side of Bill Murray.
Celebrities in wrestling, as a concept, is something as tried and true as the ring ropes. Part of its appeal, however, is its scarcity. Even in the modern day, as these people pop in and almost instantly receive scores of praise for their “commitment” by wrestlers and insiders alike, that core fundamental principle of moderation rings true. Whenever Bad Bunny decides to get in the ring again, it’s going to matter and not just because he’s Bad Bunny; it’s because he was smart enough to leave for a while.
Jelly Roll, though? Not so much. It hasn’t even been a year since he took that tag-team loss at SummerSlam. These days, he’s getting more TV time than the Raw women’s champion. As such, his appeal isn’t just waning; it’s almost become annoying. At least Logan Paul was doing frog splashes and moonsaults when he first wandered his way into this form of entertainment. Jelly Roll has a chokeslam and an NXT-era Shield outfit. Enough is enough.
It brings back to the front of mind a reality that is sad to type, especially during WrestleMania season: WWE just can’t seem to get anything right these days. Turning Randy Orton, at this stage in his career, just isn’t going to work (unless if the plan is to try a double turn at WrestleMania, but let’s not get started on that). If Danhausen wasn’t so damn charming, the plans for his debut would have sunk him quicker than a curse. Seth Rollins vs. Gunther because … why? And NXT is just … bad these days.
You hate to see it and, most importantly, you have to wonder who it serves. Vince McMahon was such an easy target for People With Opinions to take down whenever WWE felt like it was in a creative lull. Who’s to blame now? TKO? Levesque? Everyone? Whatever the answer is, the problem is more severe in this era. Why? Because we could all count the days to McMahon being gone. “Someday sooner than later, Vince isn’t going to be here and this will turn around,” some of us thought.
Well, what do we say now? Who saves the day? What saves the day? Is it the day Levesque leaves? I don’t think anyone really believes that. Is it somehow becoming un-corporate? It’s too late for that; the toothpaste is out of the bottle. My point is, I don’t see any light at the end of any tunnel that suggests WWE has a chance to right the ship anytime soon. The product is stale, the stars aren’t shining as bright as they once did, the booking is milquetoast and now, they can’t even remember how to not ruin having a celebrity around.
Here’s hoping there’s some flicker of life coming out of WrestleMania.
WHERE THE BIG BOYS PLAY?
I did something I haven’t done in a while on Saturday: I watched AEW’s Collision.
It was all right. The main event was great. Kevin Knight and Kazuchika Okada had me biting at every false-finish even if it seemed like the outcome was inevitable – and it was, right down to the “Okada cheats to win” part. It reminded me why there’s such a stark contrast between the two leading American pro wrestling companies, AEW and WWE. It also reminded me of perhaps the biggest hurdle I can’t seem to get over when it comes to AEW these days: AEW is not WCW.
And I’m not saying that’s a good thing or a bad thing or a whatever thing. I’m just saying it’s a thing. When WCW vs. WWE was in full effect some 30 years ago, I remember being excited for shows from both companies. Sure, I wavered back and forth between which brand received my attention the most, and yes, some of those times, it was WCW. In fact, during the early days of the NWO, WCW probably had all of my attention, even if I was still a fan of Flash Funk. It felt like two things were happening, it felt like two different worlds that were never allowed to collide existed.
That feeling doesn’t come as part of the AEW package. That’s probably because we’re in a different pro wrestling world these days and a forbidden door became such a known concept that an entire pay-per-view is now named after it. For me, that takes a lot of fun out of the “competing companies” aspect of pro wrestling (the rest of the fun is squeezed out by all the tribalism and such, but that’s a conversation for a different day).
I never expected AEW to be WCW, and it’s definitely better off that it’s not. But I did hope for the feeling of competition, the thrill a fan can feel from watching wrestlers switch companies, and a general feeling of options when it comes to Big Time Pro Wrestling in the 2020s. Watching Collision on Saturday, I couldn’t help but think, “I don’t know where to put this in my brain.”
There’s no use in value judgement – we all like what we like. AEW is a different presentation than WWE, but who’s to say what’s better and what’s worse? That’s in the eye of the consumer. But for all the criticisms AEW takes, “Not giving me the WCW feels” is perhaps the one that disappoints this viewer the most. It’s mostly an indictment on the culture surrounding pro wrestling these days than anything. But it’s a deflating feeling nonetheless.
THREE CHEERS FOR THE REF!
Let’s toast Alice Lane. The TNA referee stopped the main event of Sacrifice in on March 27bafter Steve Maclin came up woozy as a result of a kick from Mike Santana. If you haven’t seen the clip, it’s a lesson in both professionalism and safety, the latter of which, there could never be enough of in pro wrestling. Accidents happen all the time in a wrestling ring and we all know how different the rest of that match could have gone, had the incident happened twenty, ten, even five years ago.
Instead of letting the action continue, though, Lane stepped in and all but demanded the match stop. Maclin reportedly turned out fine, but that’s not the point. Who’s to say he couldn’t have done more damage to both himself and his opponent had he pushed forward, still woozy from the blow to the head. It’s a good reminder that this is entertainment and it shouldn’t be life or death (despite decades of being led to believe otherwise).
So, cheers to you, Ms. Lane, for keeping everyone in that ring safe. Hopefully your peers took note.
PREDICTIONS ARE LIKE WHAT AGAIN?
Last month, we went 4-4 (it would be 5-3 if Raw didn’t announce 5,000 Mania matches Monday night). As such, our overall record thus far stands at … well … 4-4. Hey. This thing is new. Anyway, onto April:
– For WrestleMania (and the only matches announced so far), let’s go with Punk over Reigns, Ripley over Jade, Orton over Cody, Morgan beating Vaquer, Trick over Zayn, Lynch beat Lee, Femi over Lesnar, Fatu over McIntyre, Evans winning the ladder match, Valkyria & Bayley winning the four-way for the women’s tag titles, Balor beating Dom, and Gunther over Rollins.
– For Dynasty (and the only matches announced so far), let’s go with MJF defeating Omega, Copeland & Cage over FTR, and Ospreay beating Moxley.
– For NXT Stand & Deliver (and the only matches announced so far), let’s go with D’Angelo winning the NXT Championship, Gargano beat Borne, Grey (if she gets there) beating Jayne, and Bravo and Rayo (if they get there) winning the tag team titles.
– The combined announced attendance for WrestleMania will be at least 10,000 seats less than last year’s, which was 118,641.
– The Invisible Man will defeat Sandman in Sandman’s final match at Joey Janela’s Spring Break.
Colin
I posted this on the Raw review the other day. We all agree WWE leans way too much on nostalgia. So here is my question. Tomorrow TKO cleans house and dumps their 5 most expensive guys. This probably means Roman Brock Cody Seth and Punk
(Add on top 5 women too of you want, Becky Charlotte Rhea Alexa and Bianca)
1 how do you feel about it?
2 would fans walk away from WWE in protest
3 would AEW fans want AEW to go after any of them?
WWE needs a youth movement but it takes time. We all know Tony would lose his mind if he could reunite the Shield in AEW. He’d open the vault for Roman and Seth. He’d give Brock a blank check for one match with MJF
WWE makes a ton of money. They sells shirts and expensive seats and have great social media numbers. Maybe as more seasoned fans we’d like more variety. But TNA and MLW and GCW offer variety and only a small number of people watch them.
AEW is an interesting option. But for every good match (or every 100 good matches if you think) they have some crap like swerve and the syringe and go back to square one.
And let’s also be really honest. They have some good young talent, but also have leaned on Jehrico and Sting and Edge and Punk too – none of them are fresh young faces
Sure we’d like something new and hot. But like it or not. Nostalgia (and celebrities) sell.
“We all agree…” and “We all know…” Did I miss a meeting?
“It’s not just me saying it. Everybody is saying it. Sports Illustrated is even saying it.”
As a longer term fan I’d like a big change but the risk of AEW signing released talent seems too great. It’s Hall and Nash all over again
Plus the older established talent sell merch and DO draw the fans in. The successful model is draw the fans in with Brock and Roman and wow them with Trick and Breakker. It’s a less sexy approach but has a track record of working.
Sorry you are right. That was a generalization. I should have said “some people are complaining that WWE leans to hard into nostalgia and older talent, particularly on major cards”
Evidence – age of the performers in the main events
Evidence – bringing back John Cena (already) to host WM
Evidence – the return of Stephanie
Evidence – AJ Lee and The Bellas all have WM matches
Would Tony Kahn sign big named former WWE main eventers and top tier stars of the past
Evidence – Jehrico, Edge, Christian, Paige, Mone, Samoa Joe, Adam Cole
But you are correct I should have been more open minded rather than indication “we all agree”
But you didn’t really address my questions, which I will summarize
If you were TKO would you blow it all up because some fans (myself included) feel like the product is now safe and dull? Or do you gradually infuse some younger talent into the mix?
I personally think WWE is NOT like a sports franchise. You can’t trade away all the stars and start over. The loyal fans will bolt and go nuts when “burn it down” plays the first time on dynamite. And the casual fans will just move on
I always seem to use Friends as an analogy there was a reason they kept paying those six actors huge salaries long after the show got stale vs letting every one but Chandler go, and hiring 5 new actors to fill out the cast
I have confidence WWE has the leadership and experience to move forward long term but we will all see I guess
I was just having some fun. But, no, I wouldn’t blow it up and move on from my proven draws. Why hurt yourself and help your competition? As much as I would love to see some fresh faces moved into main event positions, it’s not like WWE has fallen off a cliff. Business is down from an unprecedented peak, but it’s still strong. WM42 ticket sales aren’t great, but there are many factors beyond the state of the product. Going right back to Vegas hurt; the tickets were overpriced, many international fans won’t travel to the United States right now, etc.
Blowing it up now would be the equivalent of an NFL team winning a Super Bowl and being strong enough to compete for another, yet deciding to get rid of their best players and hope that their replacements will be just as good. Teams blow up their rosters when their Super Bowl windows have closed.
As much as I like a lot of their younger wrestlers, there’s no guarantee that any of them will be able to fill the shoes of Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes. I’m also old enough to remember what happened when “the old guys” left WWE for WCW. Some of the issues with older talent dominating the main events will go away on their own. Cena retired. Brock plans to retire soon. Roman’s deal expires after WM. He said he only intends to wrestle for another year or two. Punk is 47. Orton is 46. Get what you can out of them for now and have them pass the torch on their way out.
A couple of other things to consider. How would shareholders react? Sure, you saved money, but you got rid of the people who were making it for you. And TV/Streaming and advertising executives want star power. Most of them aren’t wrestling fans, but they are familiar with the bigger names. As much as you could try to sell them on creating new stars, most of them would go with the proven winners.
“Old” is such an amazing concept I read a bio on Bruno lately and granted he wrestled in a different era totally, he essentially retired in his very early 40s. A lot of guys now are just hitting their stride at 40.
Fans benefit from change. And talent moving from one fed to another is fun and makes people look fresh (what WWE tried to accomplish with the brand split but it never really worked because WE know they all work for the same company).
I’m no AEW fan, but having them be viable and having people flip flop (either way) is exciting (at least at first, the new place needs to make them matter).
Also for me, both companies rely on too many established stars, which can get stale, particularly for the big shows, but as you have all mentioned, change takes time, and breaking what isnt broken is hard to do when you are making money.
WWE is safe and stale but its still far better than the last couple of years Vince was in charge.