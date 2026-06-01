WrestlePro “Better Than You” results (5/31): Vetter’s review of AEW World Champion MJF vs. Pat Buck, LSG vs. Richard Holliday for the WrestlePro Gold Title, Max Caster vs. Yoscifer El

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WrestlePro “Better Than You”

May 31, 2026, in Rahway, New Jersey, at the Rahway Rec Center

Streamed live via YouTube.com

This gym has hosted numerous wrestling shows over the years. It is absolutely packed in there — possibly a crowd of 600 or 700? The lights were low over the crowd, but the ring was really well lit. However, the sound is really quiet — I have the volume all the way up with my headphones plugged in, and I can barely hear the commentators.

1. Max Caster vs. Yoscifer El. Again, Yoscifer is a caveman or barbarian. He has a cavewoman with him. I haven’t seen him more than just a few times. They circled each other, and Max was hesitant to lock up. Yoscifer hit a suplex and some clotheslines. He splashed Max in the corner and hit a clothesline at 2:00. Max threw Yoscifer shoulder-first into a corner, and he took control. The video flickered in and out a few times. Caster stayed in charge, and he jawed at the cavewoman.

Max got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for a believable nearfall at 5:00. He pulled the cavewoman into the ring. Yoscifer dropkicked Max and hit some Mafia Kicks. El hit a top-rope flying bulldog for a nearfall. They fought on the ropes. Max pushed El to the mat and hit the Mic Drop (top-rope elbow drop) for the pin. Okay match.

Max Caster defeated Yoscifer El at 7:58.

2. Colton Charles vs. Max St. Giovanni in an I Quit match for the WrestlePro Shotgun Title. Max recently turned on teammate Colton. I’ve compared Colton to a young Royce Keys — he’s got a big frame and he’s quite a powerhouse. Max threw his jacket at Colton and hit some punches. Colton flipped Max into the turnbuckles and stomped on him repeatedly. They went to the floor, where Colton flipped him to the floor. Colton charged, but Max hit him with a chair! MSG put the chair around Colton’s head and shoved Colton into the ring post at 1:30.

They got back into the ring, where MSG shoved him into a chair wedged in the corner, then Max hit a Divorce Court armbreaker. He stomped on the arm while it was in a folded chair, but Colton refused to quit. MSG came off the ropes, but Max threw a chair at his face at 3:30. So unnecessary. Colton repeatedly struck Max across the back with the chair, then wedged the chair into the throat, but MSG refused to quit. Colton hit a springboard kick. Max hit a powerbomb onto a folded chair at 6:00. Max rolled to the floor and got a kendo stick. He choked Colton with it, then cracked it across the back a few times.

Colton popped up and hit an F5 at 7:30. He hit a spear that cut MSG in half. Charles grabbed handcuffs and he connected Max to the top rope. He hit another spear, then another! He hit a third! These are vicious! Max begged for Colton to stop, and the ref awarded the match to Colton. The commentators were a bit confused, as MSG never actually said “I quit.” Colton hit another quick shot with the kendo stick before celebrating his win.

Colton Charles defeated Max St. Giovanni in an I Quit match at 9:24.

3. Rebecca J. Scott vs. Janai Kai for the WrestlePro Women’s Title. An intense lockup to open; Janai has several inches on the shorter RJS. Kai threw several quick kicks that RJS avoided. The picture and sound flickered in and out again. A commentator noted that Kai had recently appeared on ROH TV. The picture and sound vanished for an extended period. The picture returned at 2:30 — it was out maybe a minute. RJS hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall.

Rebecca jumped on Kai’s back and tried a sleeper. Kai hit some more quicki kicks, and she tied her in a Dragon Clutch. RJS hit a snap suplex at 5:00, but Kai popped up and hit a half-nelson uranage, and they were both down. Janai again got a Dragon Clutch, but RJS flipped out of it, rolled up Kai, and got the flash pin. (She was right next to the ropes but didn’t grab them to cheat, but she could have.) Good action for the time given.

Rebecca J. Scott defeated Janai Kai to retain the WrestlePro Women’s Title at 6:10.

* Next up was a scramble, but just seconds into the match, they lost the sound. It came on after perhaps 30 seconds. Too bad they didn’t make it louder…

4. Justin Corino vs. Leo Sparrow vs. TJ Crawford vs. GKM vs. Jay Lethal vs. El Magnifico in a scramble for the WrestlePro Garden State Title. They all brawled in the ring. Magnifico hit a Tower of Doom out of one corner, so TJ hit a Tower of Doom out of another corner. So, TJ and Magnifico traded forearm strikes at 6:30 while everyone else vanished to the floor. Leo hit a German Suplex on GKM, but GKM hit a shotgun dropkick, and he dropped Leo face-first to the mat for a nearfall.

Jay hit a faceplant for a nearfall. Justin missed a frog splash. GKM missed one. TJ missed one. Crawford missed a moonsault. Magnifico hit a Stundog Millionaire on Croino, a mid-ring Sliced Bread, and a Canadian Destroyer for a believable nearfall at 10:00. TJ hit a stunner. GKM hit a stunner on Leo. Jay tossed GKM to the floor on two guys. Jay hit a Lethal Injection on Magnifico. However, Corino shoved Jay to the floor and stole the pin on Magnficio.

Justin Corino defeated Leo Sparrow, TJ Crawford, GKM, Jay Lethal, and El Magnifico in a scramble to retain the WrestlePro Garden State Title at 11:04.

5. Bear Bronson vs. Vargas. I’ll reiterate that Vargas has the body shape and wrestling style of Umaga. An intense lockup to open; this is a rare case where Bronson is giving up some size. They began trading chops. Vargas nailed a splash in the corner at 2:30 and repeated clotheslines in the corner. Vargas hit a World’s Strongest Slam for a nearfall. Bear hit a Samoan Drop. He dove through the ropes and barreled into Vargas at 4:00. In the ring, Bronson hit a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall.

Vargas hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 6:30. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then some punches once they got to their feet. Bear hit a discus forearm for a nearfall. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 9:30. They charged like bulls and collided. Vargas nailed a standing powerbomb for a nearfall! He hit a second standing powerbomb for the pin. That was quite a war.

Vargas defeated Bear Bronson at 10:54.

* A 15-minute intermission with the countdown clock on the screen.

* Backstage, we saw Vik Delishous on crutches. So, the champs aren’t defending the tag belts tonight!

6. “Dying Breed” Steve Gibki and Tony Vincita vs. ‘The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny “VSK” Scalice (w/”Smart” Mark Sterling” vs. “Bustah and The Brain” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. “Sent2Slaughter” Danny Maff and Shawn Donovan in a four-way tag. I’ve never been a big fan of Maff, but give him all the credit in the world for dropping a significant amount of weight — he truly looks healthier today than he did 20 years ago in ROH. VSK and Price opened, while the other six started on the apron. Oliver tagged in and did some quick team moves with Alec on VSK.

Bryce knocked Oliver down with a shoulder tackle. Gibki tagged in at 3:00 — all his facepaint and “dark” character were gone by this point. He traded chops and shoulder blocks with Maff. Vincita entered and hit a Bulldog Powerslam on Shawn Donovan (think Gillberg. I said what I said!). Sterling choked Donovan in the ropes at 6:30. VSK hit a slingshot senton on Donovan for a one-count. Gibki and Donovan traded forearm strikes. Maff got a hot tag at 8:30 and hit a senton on Vincita for a nearfall. He hit a cannonball in the corner.

The Verdict got in and stomped on Maff. Bryce hit a Black Hole Slam at 10:00. Vincita hit a Doomsday Missile Dropkick for a nearfall, but Price made the save. Oliver hit a coast-to-coast missile dropkick for a nearfall! Nice! Oliver was selling a knee injury. He leapt through the ropes, but Donovan caught him. Price dove onto VSK and Bryce at 12:30. Sterling got in the ring, so another manager hit a stunner on Sterling. Maff teased a dive but stopped when Vik Delishous came out on his crutches! On the floor, Hale Collins struck Maff from behind. In the ring, Vincita hit a Bulldog Powerslam on Donovan for the pin.

“Dying Breed” Steve Gibki and Tony Vincita defeated ‘The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny Scalice, and “Bustah and The Brain” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver, and “Sent2Slaughter” Danny Maff and Shawn Donovan in a four-way tag at 14:35.

7. Leon St. Giovanni (w/Ava Everett) vs. Richard Holliday for the WrestlePro Gold Title. Basic offense early on, and LSG avoided Holliday’s Signature Move (the low-blow uppercut). LSG leapt off the ropes, but Holliday caught him with a stunner at 2:00. They went to the floor, and Leon suplexed him onto the thin mat at ringside. LSG hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 3:30, then he applied a crossface, but Holliday got his feet on the ropes.

Holliday put him in a Torture Rack, spun LSG to the mat, and got a nearfall at 6:30. LSG slammed him head-first into the turnbuckles and hit a flying clothesline. Holliday accidentally hit a Mafia Kick on the ref at 8:30! Holliday threw LSG onto the turnbuckles in the corner. LSG hit a Claymore Kick on Holliday. Holliday caught him with His Signature Move! He hit the 2008 swinging neckbreaker for a visual pin, but we had no ref!

Holliday grabbed the title belt but Ava Everett ran down to the ring and she slapped Holliday! Holliday hit a stunner on her! He struck LSG in the head with the title belt! Out of the back came CPA! He got in the ring and confronted Holliday! CPA hit a stunner and peeled off a shirt! He hit the Numbers Cruncher (DVD) on Richard! CPA rolled out of the ring and left. The ref got back in and made a two-count. LSG locked in a Crossface. He got a backslide for a nearfall, then hit a spinning faceplant for the pin! I enjoyed that.

Leon St. Giovanni defeated Richard Holliday to retain the WrestlePro Gold Title at 13:04.

8. MJF vs. Pat Buck. This match was set up at the last show, when MJF said nice things about Buck, only to hit a low blow on him. Pat is really looking like a 5’9″ version of Sheamus these days. MJF wore his AEW World Title and got a massive pop. The belt does not appear to be on the line. Buck wore a one-strap singlet. MJF instructed the ring announcer to say, “He does not hail from this shithole in New Jersey.” We got the bell, and MJF immediately rolled to the floor to stall and get in the face of fans in the front row. They locked up, and MJF knocked him down with a shoulder tackle.

Pat got a rollup, so MJF went back to the floor to regroup. MJF got back in and kicked Pat in the stomach at 2:30. He shoved his groin into Pat’s face as Pat was seated on the mat. They brawled to the floor, and Buck slammed MJF’s head on the apron. They brawled away from ringside and towards the bleachers. They got back into the ring, and MJF pushed him shoulder-first into the corner at 7:00, then dumped Buck to the floor. Back in the ring, Buck got a sunset flip for a nearfall. MJF stomped on Buck’s left hand at 9:30.

Pat hit a top-rope dropkick and a diving headbutt to the groin. Buck fired up and hit some jab punches. Buck hit a flipping bulldog off the ropes. MJF hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 13:00, and they were both down. They each teased a piledriver, and they traded rollups. Buck hit a piledriver for a nearfall at 14:30! MJF hit a Tombstone Piledriver on the ring apron, and they both collapsed to the floor. They got into the ring and traded forearm strikes.

Buck hit an Eat D’Feat! He hit a discus kick to the ear, and they were both down at 18:30. MJF applied a Fujiwara Armbar, but Buck rolled him over and got a nearfall. Buck applied a half-crab. Max almost got to the ropes, but Buck pulled him to the center. Max applied a submission hold around the neck and cranked back on Buck’s head until Pat tapped out. That was pretty entertaining.

MJF defeated Pat Buck at 19:43.

Buck started to leave, but MJF pulled him back into the ring, raised Buck’s arm, and MJF left, allowing Buck to hold the ring and soak in the adulation as the fans chanted, “Thank you, Pat!”

Final Thoughts: A good main event that delivered what fans expected here. I admittedly have seen very few Pat Buck matches. I’ll narrowly go with the Vargas-Bronson war for second, ahead of a really good Richard Holliday-LSG match for third.

I glanced at the results from the WrestlePro show on April 4 (which I also reviewed), and the roster was fairly identical from both shows. Last year, WrestlePro had a whole bunch of trainees that they threw out there. Two of them wrestled in April, but none of them were here tonight. Maybe they had a dark match. I guess my point is that WrestlePro cut out some of the green talent to have a more focused, shorter show. This clocked in at 2:40, but again, there is a 15-minute intermission in there.

Only a few downsides. That four-way tag match didn’t give Price and Oliver many opportunities to shine. The big, muscular guys in that match worked the bulk of it, and it was a slower-paced match than I had hoped going in. Janai-RJS deserved a few more minutes. The biggest takeaway was that this show was really quiet, and they had issues with the picture flickering in and out during the women’s match and early into the scramble. Luckily, not too much action was missed.