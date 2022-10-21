10/21 Powell’s AEW Rampage audio review: The Acclaimed vs. Josh Woods and Tony Nese for the AEW Tag Team Titles and the scissoring trademark, Orange Cassidy vs. Rush vs. Preston “10” Vance for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, Hook vs. Ari Daivari for the FTW Title, Leila Grey vs. Willow Nightingale

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Rampage: The Acclaimed vs. Josh Woods and Tony Nese for the AEW Tag Team Titles and the scissoring trademark, Orange Cassidy vs. Rush vs. Preston “10” Vance for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, Hook vs. Ari Daivari for the FTW Title, Leila Grey vs. Willow Nightingale, and more (15:38)…

