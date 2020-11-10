AEW Full Gear poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 51 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 33 percent.

-49 percent of our voters gave FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Titles the best match of the night honors. The Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page in the eliminator tournament final finished second with 19 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett gave Full Gear and A- grade, and I gave it a B+ in our members’ exclusive audio review on Saturday night. We agreed with the readers regarding the tag title match being the best of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.



