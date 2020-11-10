WWE Raw viewership for the penultimate edition before Survivor Series

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.69 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.656 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.847 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.690 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.532 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished fourth, fifth, and sixth in the Monday cable ratings in the 18-49 demographic. Monday Night Football led the night for ESPN with 9.828 million viewers for the Patriots vs. Jets game. The November 11, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.058 million viewers.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com discussing the WWE financial report, the future of WWE Network and how it affects consumers, the likelihood of a WWE sale, AEW and Impact Wrestling business, and much more...