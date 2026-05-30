MLW Fusion results (5/30): Vetter’s review of Alex Hammerstone vs. Bishop Dyer, Austin Aries vs. Trevor Lee, Priscilla Kelly vs. Shotzi Blackheart, Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey vs. Good Brothers

CategoriesMLW TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

MLW Fusion – “A New Era Begins”

Taped January 29, 2026, in Kissimmee, Florida, at Osceola Heritage Park

Streamed May 30, 2026, on the MLW’s YouTube Channel, beIN Sports, Veeps

It has been nearly five months since MLW released a show. They indicated before their break that they would go back to streaming weekly “Fusion” TV episodes. They have been recording monthly shows throughout this televised break. If they have held five shows, I figure that translates to 20 hours of TV they have “in the can” and ready to share.

* The show opened with footage of the February 5 Battle Riot match won by Killer Kross. (Again, there have been no televised shows since the “Battle Riot” event.) The lighting and overall production are good.

* Rich Palladino is back as our ring announcer! Joe Dombrowski and Tom Lawlor provided commentary.

1. Priscilla Kelly vs. Shotzi Blackheart. These two have competed so many times already since their respective WWE releases. They immediately traded rollups, and Shotzi hit her 619 in the corner and a top-rope crossbody block. We had the “Contra” logo interrupt the action for a second. Shotzi dove through the ropes at 1:30. In the ring, Kelly hit some Kawada Kicks to the forehead. Shotzi got a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall at 3:30. Kelly hit a running knee for a nearfall.

They traded forearm strikes. Shotzi hit a pumphandle back suplex and a discus forearm strike. Kelly hit a half-nelson suplex at 5:00, a kick, a back suplex, and a senton for a nearfall. Kelly hit a double stomp on the back and a suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall. Shotzi hit a senton as Kelly was in the ropes, then the top-rope flying senton for the pin. Yes, they’ve wrestled that near-exact match a few times now, but it was pretty sharp.

Shotzi Blackheart defeated Priscilla Kelly at 7:02.

* Rich Bocchini interviewed Shotzi. She’s not here to play around! She wants a shot at MLW Featherweight champion Shoko Nakajima ! “Your time is up,” she said.

* We headed to a press conference in Orlando to hear from promoter Court Bauer, Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux. Kross showed off an open contract. “All you have to do is show up. There is not a single person on this planet that I’m afraid of,” Kross said. “I’m going to suplex you on your f—ing head and leave you laying.” (NO, they didn’t bleep the swearing.) Don Gato was also there to peddle his tequila. We saw a commercial for the MLW online shop.

* Backstage, Bocchini chased down Alexander Hammerstone and asked him if he was going to sign the open contract. Hammerstone said he’s on his way to sign it. Bocchini got a message in his earpiece that someone just signed the contract! Hammerstone was livid! He demanded to know who signed it! Rich has no idea.

2. Aleah James vs. Scarlett Bordeaux. You may recall Aleah was in NXT-UK and was on the NXT roster here in the U.S. for a LONG time before she was released. An intense lockup to open; it appears Scarlett is 3 or 4 inches taller. Aleah hit a monkeyflip. Scarlett hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. She hit a buttbump in the corner, then a mid-ring DDT for a nearfall. Scarlett hit a standing powerbomb. She pounded the mat like she’s Randy Orton and hit the “Scarlett Letter” (piledriver along the back) for the pin. Pretty one-sided, but it was solid.

Scarlett Bordeaux defeated Aleah James at 2:52.

* Footage aired of Mads “Krule” Krugger walking out on Contra, so the heel faction beat him up. Dombrowski wondered if they had “destroyed the atrocity.”

* A vignette aired for the scary Zamaya. She’s coming next week! Also next week, the Good Brothers will face the Coffey brothers! Right on cue, we saw The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) enter the building and immediately brawl with Donovan Dijak and Bishop Dyer in the hallway.

* OKAY, it is now clear that this two-hour special is two separate episodes, because matches coming “next week” are actually coming up “in the next hour.” We are headed to the main event of hour No. 1!

3. Austin Aries vs. Trevor Lee. They got in a knuckle lock and test of strength. Aries rolled to the floor to regroup. Back in the ring, Lee tied up Aries on the mat. Lawlor and Dombrowski talked about the great shape Lee is in now. Lee hit an Atomic Drop at 3:30, and they went back to the mat. Lee hit a running knee, and he relaxed on the ropes in the corner, copying Aries’ style. Lee hit a spin kick to the chest. (They took a commercial break, but the screen went black and came right back on.)

Aries went for a baseball slide dropkick, and they awkwardly collided. Lee went to the top rope, but Aries tripped him. Aries hit a standing neckbreaker out of the ropes for a nearfall at 5:30. Austin hit some punches in the corner and was in charge. He pulled Trevor to the mat by his hair at 7:00 and hit a second-rope flying elbow drop to the back for a nearfall. He tied up Lee on the mat and got a rollup for a nearfall. Lee fired up and hit a clothesline at 10:00. Lee hit a German Suplex, with Aries rotating and landing on his stomach.

Lee hit a running Penalty Kick on the ring apron. In the ring, he hit a crossbody block for a nearfall. He dropped Aries snake-eyes in the corner and hit a Shining Wizard for a nearfall at 12:00. Aries locked in the Last Chancery submission hold around the neck, but Lee got his feet on the ropes. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Lee hit a superkick. Lee hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly (his looks more like a powerslam) for a nearfall at 14:00. This crowd was HOT. Aries hit a DVD on the ring apron. In the ring, Aries hit a dropkick into the corner, then a brainbuster for the pin. Wow, that was sharp!

Austin Aries defeated Trevor Lee at 15:08.

* Aries got on the mic. He talked about being on the commentary team here, and he dusted himself off and got back into the ring and proved he’s still the best. He called out Mistico ! He also wants a shot at the MLW National Title, currently held by Blue Panther .

* Backstage, we saw someone holding the open contract… who signed it? It’s Matt Riddle! We went directly into the second hour of TV. (Which strangely is MUCH LOUDER than the first hour!) “The Skyscrapers” Donovan Dijak and Bishop Dyer came to ringside and sat down with Dombrowski and Lawlor to provide additional commentary.

4. Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey (w/Wolfgang) vs. “The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson. Karl and Joe Coffey opened. (I’ve noted before that Joe is now clean-shaven and looks younger for it.) Gallows entered and hit some punches. He hit an elbow drop for a one-count at 2:00. Dyer stood up and was jawing at Gallows. Meanwhile, the Coffeys began working over Anderson in their corner.

Joe hit a Vader Bomb-style elbow drop for a nearfall. Dijak boasted about them successfully defending their tag belts against all challengers. Luke got a hot tag at 4:30 and hit some punches on both brothers. Joe hit a top-rope twisting crossbody block on Gallows for a nearfall. The Good Brothers hit the Magic Killer out of nowhere for the pin. I had zero sense that was about to end!

“The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey at 5:27.

* Dyer and Dijak jumped in the ring and brawled with Gallows and Anderson!

5. Adam Brooks vs. Diego Hill. Australian star Brooks has competed off-and-on in the U.S. and was recently on TNA. Some quick reversals at the bell and a standoff. Brooks has the size and muscle mass advantage. Lawlor talked about how Diego has become a protégé of Blue Panther. Brooks caught Diego with a punch at 2:00, and he took control. He dropped Diego stomach-first across the top rope and hit a flying knee to the back of Diego’s head, sending Hill to the floor.

Brooks finally pushed him back in and got a nearfall at 4:00. He hit a basement dropkick to the side of the head for a nearfall. Adam hit a gutbuster over his knees for a nearfall at 6:00. Diego caught him with a spin kick off the ropes and they were both down. They got up and traded punches. Adam hit a basement dropkick and some chops. Diego hit some forearm strikes and kicks. Diego bounced out of the ropes and hit a jawbreaker. He nailed a flip dive over the ropes at 9:00. “This young man is special!” Dombrowski shouted.

Hill went for a springboard move in the ring, but Brooks caught him with a Lungblower to the back. Brooks now hit a dive through the ropes. In the ring, Brooks hit some Helluva Kicks and a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Diego hit an Oscutter for a believable nearfall at 10:30! Diego (and the crowd!) was shocked that he didn’t get a pin! Brooks hit an enzuigiri. Hill hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly, then a double-jump twisting Phoenix Splash for the pin. (It appeared he may have overshot Brooks a bit, but it looked cool.) A very good match.

Diego Hill defeated Adam Brooks at 12:16.

* In a video sent in, Shoko Nakajima accepted Shotzi’s challenge! That match will be next week!

6. Carolina Cruz vs. Zamaya. Zamaya wore Road Warrior-style shoulder pads with spikes. The way she styles her hair straight up always makes me think of Bull Nakano. She speared Cruz at the bell! She slammed Cruz and was in charge. She applied a headlock around the ring post! She peeled back the thin mat at ringside to expose the cement floor. Cruz fired up, and they brawled on the floor. Zamaya bodyslammed her on the floor at 3:00! She hit a second one on the thin mat at ringside. Cruz got back in before a count-out, but Zamaya immediately hit a Choke Bomb for the pin. Completely one-sided.

Zamaya defeated Carolina Cruz at 4:06.

* Killer Kross vs. Matt Riddle is two weeks away!

7. Bishop Dyer vs. Alexander Hammerstone. An intense lockup to open. Hammerstone clotheslined him to the floor. They brawled on the floor at 3:30, and Dyer whipped him into the guardrails. The wrestlers fought on the floor, and the show headed to a commercial (to show off the MLW online shop!)

Dyer hit a back suplex on the ring apron at 5:00. They got back into the ring, and Dyer was now in charge. He hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Hammerstone hit a Claymore Kick for a nearfall at 6:30. Dyer hit the Deep Six swinging sideslam. They brawled on the ring apron. Hammerstone hit a top-rope missile dropkick at 8:30! Donovan Dijak came to ringside, but The Good Brothers attacked Dijak from behind and dragged him to the back! Dyer was distracted by this. It allowed Hammerstone to hit a standing powerbomb for the pin!

Alexander Hammerstone defeated Bishop Dyer at 9:05.

Final Thoughts: Aries-Trevor Lee was absolutely fantastic. I don’t know how many people watched MLW for the first time tonight, but those who did had to come away impressed with that match. It was the right call to headline the first episode back. Diego-Brooks was really good for second place. Hammerstone-Dyer edges out Shotzi-Priscilla for third.

Cagematch.net shows Aries only wrestled in 30 matches total over four years from 2021 to 2024. About three years ago, Aries wrestled on a small ACCW show in North Carolina. It had been maybe four years since I’d seen him wrestle, so I checked it out. He had lost a lot of muscle mass, and his hair was graying. He looked… small. The Aries here, tonight, looked nothing like that guy who wrestled in Carolina. He looked like the guy who was the man in ROH for a few years. His hair is dark now, and the muscle mass is back. He was so crisp in the ring, you really wouldn’t have a sense of how little he wrestled for a span of six or so years.

For two hours, this was the right roster to showcase. Sure, it was loaded with ex-WWE talent, but they were a good mix of stars who looked good out there. MLW put the right foot forward tonight. I really don’t know why they waited so long to air these episodes. Again, I fully believe they have at least 20 hours of footage in the can… and that doesn’t include a recent PPV crossover event with CMLL. Seven wrestlers on this roster also competed on other CMLL shows over a week in Mexico in early May.