NXT TV results (5/6): Moore’s review of a 25-man battle royal for a shot at the NXT Championship at NXT Battleground, Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Battleground

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live May 6, 2025, on The CW Network

[Hour One] Separate shots of Jordynne Grace, Giulia, Je’von Evans, NQCC, The Culling, Wes Lee and crew, and Zachary Wentz were shown as they were arriving to the Performance Center…

Vic Joseph, Booker T, and Corey Graves were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

The babyface team made their entrance first. Of course “Say his name and he appears”. A reaplay of last week’s TNA Impact aired where Trick Williams attacked Joe Hendry from behind to close the show. Hank and Tank joined Hendry in his signature Zoolander turn. DarkState were out next…

1. Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, and TNA World Champion Joe Hendry vs. “DarkState” Osiris Griffin, Dion Lennox, and Cutler James (w/Saquon Shugars). Hank and Tank swarmed Cutler with quick holds. Hendry tagged in and hit Cutler with a delayed vertical suplex. Cutler got control after hitting Hank with a forward elbow. Dion couldn’t lift up Hank and instead settled for a back elbow. Tank tagged in. Hank and Tank hit Dion with Stinger Splashes and their Honk Honk Splash.

Hendry hit Cutler and Dion with Fallaway Slams. Hendry almost gave Hank a Fallaway Slam when Osiris shoved him at Joe. Joe, Hank, and Tank did the zoolander turn heading into break.[c]

Both teams were pretty even during the break. Hank had a flurry of offense and went to the top rope. Shugars shoved Hank off the top rope after Dion distracted the referee. The heels cut the ring in half on Hank for a few minutes. Griffin showed off good strength by doing a running power slam on Hank. Hank managed to sidestep all three opponents to bring in Tank for the hot tag. Tank hit Dion with a high backdrop.

Tank hit Osiris and Cutler with a cannonball. Tank hit Dion with a Bubba Bomb for a nearfall. Osiris tossed Hank into the ringpost. Hendry gave James a Fallaway Slam and did his stomp stomp clap. Trick Willimas ran in and ragged Joe to ringside (with the referee just allowing this to happen). Dion chop blocked Tank. Dion hit Tank with their Pop Up Shield Bomb for the victory.

DarkState defeated Tank Ledger, Hank Walker, and Joe Hendry via pinfall in 11:42.

Thea Hail and Karmen Petrovic were chatting about Karmen getting rid of the distraction in Ashante the Adonis. Jaida Parker showed up and called Hail a yapping chihuahua. Jaida said Ashante wasn’t the only thing holding Karmen back. She said Karmen is soft. Karmen said that Jaida choked at her ttile opportunity.

Various Evolve and LFG wrestlers were shown warming up backstage (including veteran NXT wrestler Timothy Thatcher…

Kelani Jordan made her entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A fun, hectic trios match with a buttass finish. The referee watched Trick give Joe hands and had to just “let it happen”? Ugh. If they were going to go with that route, they should have found a way not to make the referee look like a dope. I assume Joe is going to return the favor by costing Trick the battle royal later on to set up something for TNA Impact. As for DarkState, they are starting to click the more TV time they are given. They are copycat Shield, but the wrestling world needs a Shield these days. What I do like that the Shield did back in the day was create a pseudo Trios division that doesn’t cannibalize their tag team division (unlike in AEW where that is a mess). Now what NXT needs to also do is give Saquon Shugars the mic more because that guy can really go on the mic and boost up the DarkState.

A drone shot of LA was shown to hype up Money in the Bank and World’s Collide in Inglewood, CA (I plan to at least attend World’s Collide that weekend)…

NQCC were hyping each other up backstage. Charlie Dempsey stood up and said that it’s not about individual glory, it’s about getting NQCC closer to the NXT Championship. Heights was hyped about this. Wren asked Myles if he was up for it. Myles gave a half-assed agree…

The commentators checked in on commentary. Poor Kelani had to go through the commercial break and segment waiting for her match. Zaria and Sol Ruca made their entrance to Karrion Kross’s old TNA theme…

2. Zaria (w/Sol Ruca) vs. Kelani Jordan. Jordan started the match quick, but it was slowed down once Zaria got shoves on Jordan. Jordan rallied back with right arms. Jordan hit Zaria with a Gamengiri. Zaria blocked a diving rana. Zaria blocked a Sunset Flip. Jordan got a Sunset Flip for a two count. Jordan slipped out of the corner and gave Zaria a chop to the back. Zaria came right back with a gutbuster.

Jordan used a boot to dump Zaria to ringside. Jordan hit a draping twist leg drop. Zaria ducked to ringside to avoid One of a Kind. Jordan hit Zaria with a diving huracanrana at ringside heading into the break.[c]

Zaria choked Jordan when sitting on the top rope. Jordan tossed Zaria off the top rope. A picture in picture showed Ethan Page doing bicep curls backstage. Jordan landed on her feet after a German Suplex and then nailed Zaria with a flip into an elbow. Jordan hit Zaria with a Tornado DDT for a nearfall. Zaria dodged a 450 and hit Jordan with a Spear. Jordan kicked out at two. Jordan hit Zaria with a shortarm leg drop for a nearfall.

Jordan hit Zaria with shortarm boots. Zaria came back with a choke. Both women traded standing swtichs. Jordan rolled up Zaria for a two count. Jordan dumped Zaria to ringside. Jordan grazed Zaria with an Asai Moonsault. Jordan fell into Sol’s arms which distracted her. This allowed Zaria to spear Jordan through the barricade. Zaria hit Jordan with an F5 for the victory.

Zaria defeated Kelani Jordan via pinfall in 11:23.

Sol and Zaria hugged after the match…

John’s Thoughts: Even though I can’t wait until Zaria turns on Sol, this opposites tag team is growing on me. They’ve invested this much TV into it, might as well get something from the union. A good match with Jordan looking like her usual awesome plucky self, with Zaria being a great power wrestler.

Tony D’Angelo was in the locker room. Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, and Tyriek Igwe mocked Tony D for having his family turn on him. Tony D pointed out Wes betraying his family. Wes said he’d do it again. Wes said it smells like Tony D is less confident without The Family. Tony D said Wes had all talent, no instincts. Tony D challenged Wes to a fight, but Wes refused, saying he has a battle royal to compete in…

Trick Williams made his entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Trick Williams might be in need of a theme change. Even if the crowd is going to chant Whoop Dat Trick in a Hustle and Flow sense, it would help to separate the positive association with his theme from the statement. This is similar to Seth Rollins needing to not have a call and response theme too.

Lola Vice and Stephanie Vaquer were chatting in Spanglish backstage. Vice was giving Vaquer props for being champion. Lola stood up saying she’s waiting for her opportunity at the title. Giulia showed up and said “see you at Battleground” to Stephanie…

Various NXT, LFG, and Evolve wrestlers were already in the ring. All Ego Ethan Page got a televised entrance. The lights went out and former WWE wrestler Elias made his entrance. He’s going by his TNA Elijah name. The crowd didn’t get the memo though as they were chanting “Walk with Elias”. Elias did one of his custom themes to a great reaction. The former Elias Sampson got a “welcome home” chant…

3. 25 Man Battle Royal. A LFG wrestler and Lexis King were eliminated immediately. Walking and punching ensued. Vic wondered if we will get Elias’s relatives showing up? Dempsey was eliminated next. Yoshiki Inamura eliminated Brad Baylor. Trick skinned the cat when Ashante tried to eliminate him. Ashante dished out superkicks. Shiloh Hill skinned the cat. Trick dumped Ashante to ringside to eliminate him.[c]

Vic Joseph compared Evolve to a developmental territory like the old WWE-FCW. Wes and Wentz, during the break, hit one of their opponents with one of their old MSK combos. Tyson Dupont broke up the reunion. Booker T said he was betting on All Ego winning. Where is Elias? Josh Briggs teased hitting Inamura with a boot, but hit Dupont with a boot to eliminate him. Imanura and Briggs hugged it out.

Page hit Thatcher with a high spin kick and then dumped him to ringside to eliminate him. Niko Vance took a bullet for Shawn Spears and ate a lariat from Shiloh Hill to eliminate himself. Trick used a Yakuza Kick to eliminate Hill. Evans skinned the cat after getting tossed by Heights.

[Hour Two] Briggs and Inamura tried to double team eliminate Trick, but Trick held on to the ropes. Jensen dove on Igwe and eliminated Igwe and himself. Graves said it looked like Mil Mascaras eliminating himself. Holland eliminated Heights. Briggs choke slammed Holland on Inamura’s leg. Holland skinned the cat. Briggs and Holland traded hands on the apron. Inaura accidentally eliminated Briggs with a Sumo palm strike.

Wes and Wentz butted heads. Various wrestlers tried to break them apart. Eventually Ego would eliminate Wentz.[c]

Shawty Zayda Steel was standing at ringside to support her crew. Walking and punching ensued during the break. Wes used quick strikes to dominate for a stretch during break. Trick used a Trick Shot to knee Wes off the apron. Wes hit the announce table and sold it like he got shot. Inamura and Holland had a Fighting Spirit Strong Style exchange in the center of the ring. Holland and Inamura struggled to get the other man to flinch.

Trick broke up that exchange by eliminating Holand and Inamura. “Say his name and he appears! I believe in Joe Hendry! Clap clap!”. TNA World Champion Joe Hendry made his entrance. Hendry’s “best friend” Elijah used the distraction to eliminate Trick. Spears eliminated Elijah. Sean Legcsy hit Spears with a missile dropkick. Evans hit Legacy with a German Suplex. Evans skinned the cat to avoid elimination.

Legacy hit Evans with a superkick and followed up with a Gamengiri. Evans caught Legacy with a cutter and dropkick to eliminate him after Page held down the top rope. Spears, Evans, Ego, and Randy Orton’s Deaf Clone (Borne) were the final four. Borne hit Evans and Spears with Randy Ortan Power Slams. Borne hit Page with a Belly to Belly. A “Baby Randy” chant ensued. Spears dropped Borne with a Superkick. Evans used his core strength for a good Skin the Cat spot.

Evans caught Page and Spears with a Slingshot Dropkick. Evans hit Borne with a springboard RKO. Spears and Ego blocked a double RKO and eliminated Evans. Spears and Page tried to eliminate each other. Myles Borne snuck in from behind and dumped both of them to ringside to win the match.

Myles Borne won the 25-man Battle Royal in 23:01 to become the number one contender to the NXT Championship.

Wren and Tavion celebrated with Borne in the ring. Dempsey clapped from ringside…

John’s Thoughts: I always get afraid of these being a 10 minute walk and punch brawl that means nothing, but they gave this match time and two segments. A bit too many “skin the cat” moments, but this is HBK’s promotion, and that was one of HBK’s signature moves. It was a productive battle royal with lots of good stories coming out of it. It looks like Yoshiki Inamura might be sticking around a little longer to feud with Briggs. Sean Legacy and Shiloh Hill got a chance to shine. Trick was utilized well to jettison him off to TNA. I like the surprise of Baby Randy Orton, Myles Borne, pulling off the upset. He’s been a background player, mostly the butt of deaf jokes, so it’ll be cool to see what he does now that he has a main event level match on a spotlight show.

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Jordynne Grace. Grace talked about how she has a long overdue singles match for the NXT Women’s Championship. Izzi Dame showed up and showed off being taller than grace. The even taller Lash Legend showed up to overshadow Grace too. Grace said she sees how this is and she’ll see both women down the road…

Jaida Parker made her entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Friendly rib, having the shorter Grace stand next to two of the taller women on the WWE roster. I don’t see height ever being a problem with Grace, especially since he’s extremely jacked and ripped like a beast.

Karmen Petrovic was finishing her entrance…

4. Karmen Petrovic vs. Jaida Parker. Karmen hit Jaida with a Rolling Sobat and Leg Lariat. Petrovic used a dive to rump Jaida to ringside. Jaida came back with a Judas Effect and Fold for a nearfall. Jaida hit Petrovic with her signature draping Banzai Drop. Jaida hit Karmen with a Moss Covered three handled Family Gradunza, which led to Graves giving a shout out to Perry Saturn. Petrovic hit Jaida with holds and a sliding kick.

Petrovic hit Jaida with a diving Sling Blade for a nearfall. Jaida dodged an overhead Kiryu Kick and hit Karmen with Hip-notic for the victory.

Jaida Parker defeated Karmen Petrovic via pinfall in 4:09.

Parker hit Petnrovic wiht a Gourd Buster. Parker was about to go for Hip Notic, but Thea Hail took the move instead after checking on Petrovic. Petrovic used a kick to send Jaida into retreat…

A teaser aired of Pat McAfee appearing on the Stephanie’s Places show. McAfee joked about how he appeared on a lot of WWE shows from the crowd, but they called him “Indianapolis Colts” because they didn’t want to name the lowly punter…

NXT GM Ava was telling Joe Hendry that this feud with Trick across two shows needs to stop. Ava said he spoke with Santino Marella and they agreed for Joe Hendry vs. Trick Williams for the TNA Championship at NXT Battleground…[c]

John’s Thoughts: My guard is up on a potential TNA title change at Battleground. As I’ve been mentioning on my TNA written reviews, TNA has a big show in New York for Slammiversary in a huge arena that they have to fill and have a satisfying event at. It makes total sense for Mike Santana to dethrone a dastardly heel at that show. My biggest push was for Frankie Kazarian, who’s had one hell of a year as a heel, to pick up the belt at the Los Angeles show two weeks ago. TNA decided otherwise. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana could be good, but it’ll be weird having two man of the people babyfaces going against each other. My potential scenario here is that evil NXT wrestler steals the TNA belt, and it’s up to their new number one protagonist Mike Santana to save TNA at the New York show. My guard is also up on Elias hitting Joe Hendry with a guitar to the head at NXT Battleground too, because that makes sense.