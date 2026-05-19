TKO executives to join AEW ownership in an exclusive club

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TKO executives and AEW’s ownership are about to have more in common than a pro wrestling connection. Deadline reports that TKO’s Executive Chair and CEO, Ari Emanuel, and TKO President and COO, Mark Shapiro, are acquiring individual minority stakes in the Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL. The story adds that the investments are personal and not connected with TKO. Read more on the story at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Of course, AEW owner Shad Khan is the majority owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tony Khan holds the title of Chief Football Strategy Officer for the Jags. There’s no telling how involved Emanuel and Shapiro will be with the Raiders day-to-day operations, but minority owners are allowed to appear at the NFL owners meetings, which the Khans attend.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)