AEW Collision results (5/16): Murphy’s review of Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara for the AEW World Championship, Willow Nightingale vs. Red Velvet for the TBS Championship

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Collision (Episode 144)

Salisbury, Maryland, at the Wicomico Civic Center

Simulcast May 16, 2026, on TNT and HBO Max

[Hour One] Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary and ran down the evening’s lineup…

Don’s Take: The Darby Allin-Sammy Guevara match for the AEW World Championship is listed as “No Count Outs” on the graphic. Duly noted this time so that I don’t get the same spears and pitchforks that I did from some readers when I missed this last week.

The Death Riders cut a backstage promo, “After Dynamite.” Jon Moxley said that Kyle O’Reilly had his number, as he tapped him out twice. He said that by logic, Kyle should be the next Continental Champion, but that, also by logic, Moxley isn’t the same man he was six months ago. He said he would do what he’s done for the past 22 years, find a way.

Claudio Castagnoli stepped up and said that Brody King always brings the bark, but at Double or Nothing, when they meet in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Men’s Tournament, he’d better bring the bite.

Pac stepped up and said that no one gets special treatment and that it’s Death Riders vs. The World. Yuta and Garcia repeated that in the background, and Marina Shafir said, “Bring it, you pussies.”

Arkady Aura was the ring announcer and introduced the opening match…

1..AEW Trios Champions Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean (w/Shane Taylor) in an eliminator match. It was fairly even between the two teams to start, with all six brawling at one point. The Infantry gained the advantage over Cassidy when Moriarty crotched Cassidy on the top rope and Taylor leg dropped Cassidy on the ring apron, while the referee was distracted. [C]

Don’s Take: Aura announced this as a Trios Champions eliminator match. When was it determined that Mark Briscoe could be part of the Trios Champions? I’m seriously asking, so if there was a segment I missed, let me know.

The heels continued to work over Cassidy. Cassidy made the hot tag to O’Reilly. The numbers game regained the advantage until O’Reilly tagged Briscoe. Briscoe cleaned house and went for his flip dive onto the floor over a chair placed in the ring. Taylor climbed the apron and prevented the move. Cassidy took down Taylor with an Orange Punch. O’Reilly followed up with knees to Taylor’s chest. Briscoe hit the flip dive over the chair onto Dean on the floor. Briscoe rolled Dean back in the ring and hit Froggy Bow, followed by the Jay Driller for the win.

AEW Trios Champions Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean in 13:34 in an eliminator match.

After the match, the announcers cut to a clip from March 11, 2026, where Tommaso Ciampa attacked Briscoe with a chair and put him through two of them. The two will meet on Dynamite. Kyle O’Reilly will also meet Jon Moxley in an AEW Continental Championship eliminator match…

Don’s Take: This was fun, and I like the setup for O’Reilly vs. Moxley for Dynamite, with the story that O’Reilly has Moxley’s number.

After Dynamite, Will Ospreay apologized to Samoa Joe for not getting back to him. He spoke about his journey over the past six months and how he rushed to get back, only to come up short against Jon Moxley. He said that upset him, but it upset him more that he can’t be the guy that AEW needs. He said that no matter how he feels about Moxley, Moxley is the ace and a guy that’s helping him get back to form. He said he respects Joe and that Joe was in the match that made him want to become a wrestler, but no one would stand in his way of winning the Owen. He said it’s poetic that the man who took away his old life has given him a second chance at the AEW World Title… [C]

Lexy Nair was backstage with Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, and Willow Nightingale. Nair told O’Reilly that Moxley accepted his challenge. O’Reilly agreed that he had Moxley’s number and that Moxley would continue to be his biggest test. He said that after he taps Moxley out again, he would go to Double or Nothing. Briscoe said that he hadn’t heard from Tommaso Ciampa, as the graphic listed the match for Wednesday. Briscoe told Nightingale to say something. She said it’s Triple or Nothing as she has the TBS Championship, but is also looking to win the Owen. She hyped her title defense, which is up next, against Red Velvet. She said Velvet beat her last year to qualify for the open, but tonight would be different. Nightingale headed to the ring for the match….

2. Willow Nightingale vs. Red Velvet for the TBS Championship. Before the match, Velvet cut a backstage promo saying that she was salty that Nightingale was in the Owen, and she wasn’t. She said that tonight, she will take out all her frustrations on her every time she punches her in the face. She ended by saying that she’s beaten her before, and tonight she will beat her for the TBS Title.

This was even to start. Nightingale missed a back senton splash, and Velvet followed up with knees to the chest. The action spilled to the floor, and Nightingale hit a suplex on Velvet. [C]

The two traded blows on the apron. Nightingale missed a cannonball off the apron and crashed to the floor. Down the stretch, lots of good action and near falls, with Nightingale blocking several of Velvet’s finishers, and Velvet blocking the power bomb attempt. Eventually, Nightingale caught Velvet with the pounce, followed by the power bomb for the win…

Willow Nightingale defeated Red Velvet in 13:02 to retain the TBS Championship.

Don’s Take: I enjoyed this particularly because the company took an extra two minutes to show promos from both, which provided a little context around the history between them.

Schiavone and McGuinness discussed the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Women’s brackets…

A video package aired on Sammy Guevara, who spoke the night before at ROH Supercard of Honor. He said he’s already beaten Darby Allin four times and tonight will be five as he will be the new AEW World Champion…

Lexy Nair was backstage with Guevara, who basically repeated the same thing he said during the video package…

A brief video showed vintage footage from ROH of Samoa Joe mentoring Jay Lethal… [C]

Lexy Nair was backstage with AEW World Champion Darby Allin. Nair told Allin that this was an unprecedented fifth title defense in 21 days. Allin said he asked people where MJF was all day, but realized that was a stupid question. He said people are wondering why he’s putting the title on the line this close to the pay-per-view. He said because he’s crazy and he loves it. He accepted Mike Bailey’s challenge for Dynamite if he wins tonight.

Tony Schiavone cut backstage as Tommaso Ciampa attacked Mark Briscoe. The two made their way out into the arena. Briscoe held the advantage for a bit, but Ciampa hit a low blow when Briscoe went for the Jay Driller. Ciampa had Briscoe set up for the Psycho Driller from the top rope through two chairs, but Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly made the save. Briscoe took the mic and made their match on Dynamite a no-disqualification match.

[Hour Two] Swerve Strickland’s return was announced for Dynamite….

Don’s Take: Note that a one-hour Collision will immediately follow Dynamite on Wednesday. You may have to adjust your DVR accordingly.

The announcers ran through the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament Men’s brackets and tournament matches advertised for Double or Nothing…

3. Samoa Joe and Anthony Bowens vs. Jay Lethal and Lee Johnson (w/Blake Christian). This was all Bowens and Joe to start, with Johnson mocking Bowens and Bowens exploding. Bowens continually rammed Lethal’s back into the ring apron until Joe pulled him off. In the ring, Christian distracted Joe, allowing Lethal to hit a flying dropkick. [C]

Joe fought off the attack and eventually made the hot tag to Bowens. Bowens cleaned house. Down the stretch, all four men battled in the ring. Lethal went for a Figure Four on Joe, but Joe locked him in the Coquina Clutch, while Bowens locked Johnson in the arm bar. Johnson, who was apparently the legal man, tapped out for the submission.

Samoa Joe and Anthony Bowens defeated Jay Lethal and Lee Johnson in 11:45.

After the match, Bowens took the mic and said that he wanted to be recognized for everything he does for the business, the company, and the fans. He said he deserves a standing ovation and that Joe taught him that actions have consequences. He said that if you don’t like the way the table is set, flip the table and choose violence. Joe took the mic and addressed Will Ospreay, saying that he is honored that Ospreay considers their match at Double or Nothing a dream match. Joe said it’s unfortunate that it will be a nightmare for Ospreay…

Don’s Take: This match went on for about 2-3 minutes more than it should have, but it was fine.

Swerve Strickland voiced over a video package highlighting his issues with Bandido, particularly the events from Supercard of Honor. Strickland said a man is most dangerous when he desires power and the championship…

Lexy Nair was backstage with Brody King and Bandido. King said that after what happened at Supercard of Honor, he was coming for Strickland. Bandido told him to stand down and that while Strickland may be the most dangerous, he’s the most wanted, and after Double or Nothing, Strickland won’t be a danger to anyone…

4. AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Megan Bayne and Lena Kross vs. Allie Katch and Kaia McKenna in a five-minute eliminator challenge. Before the match, Bayne and Kross cut a backstage promo saying the 5-minutes was a death clock. Bayne said their opponents won’t last long, but it will be divine. This was a complete squash, with Bayne and Kross hitting their Divine Intervention double choke slam on Katch for the win.

AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Megan Bayne and Lena Kross defeated Allie Katch and Kaia McKenna in 1:50 in a five-minute eliminator challenge.

Don’s Take: Good to see Katch on AEW TV despite the loss. I’m digging these five-minute challenges. They’re squash matches, but there’s now the anticipation of the team that will beat the clock.

A video package highlighted the four-way for the AEW Women’s World Title at Double or Nothing… [C]

Lexy Nair, who is getting a workout tonight, was backstage with ROH Champion Athena and Mina Shirakawa. The two will meet in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Women’s Tournament. Athena said that she had beaten Shirakawa two times before. Shirakawa said she dreamed of beating Athena. Athena said she would be Shirakawa in a ditch next to Toni Storm, and the two yelled at each other…

The announcers threw to highlights from Supercard of Honor, where Nigel McGuinness beat Josh Woods, and AR Fox retained the ROH TV Title over Lio Rush, due to outside interference from Rush’s former tag team partner, Action Andretti…

“Earlier today,” Nigel McGuinness interviewed Lio Rush backstage. Rush said that it was good to see McGuinness, and in terms of Andretti, he kept saying, “It’s fine.” McGuinness left, and Rush said, “It’s fine” one more time while black goo fell from his mouth…

5. Clark Connors, David Finlay, and Mark Davis vs. “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz, Dezmond Xavier, and Myron Reed in a trios match. The match started with the typical high-flying from the Rascalz that you’d expect. The heels gained the advantage over Wentz. [C]

The heels held the advantage. Wentz made the hot tag to Reed. Tons of action down the stretch, with innovative offense from the Rascalz. The finish saw Reed hit a double stunner on Connors and Finlay. He went for one on Davis, but Davis countered with two lariats. Davis hit his piledriver, and the Dogs hit their Full Clip finisher for the win. [C]

Clark Connors, David Finlay, and Mark Davis defeated “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz, Dezmond Xavier, and Myron Reed in 11:32 in a trios match.

Don’s Take: Since the heel team is in Stadium Stampede at Double or Nothing, you had to figure they were going over. Another loss for the Rascalz.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Anna Jay. She said even though she lost to Willow Nightingale, Nightingale is not the Comeback Killer, as she is still there, and there is a lot more to do. She brought out the returning Tay Melo, who said that there is one more thing to do. Jay said if you want to know what that is, just try them…

6. Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara in a no count-out match for the AEW World Championship. Guevara stomped Allin’s head on the title belt as Allin was kneeling on the mat. Guevara was in complete control and put Allin through a table in the aisleway by hitting a swanton bomb off a ladder. Allin recovered in the ring and locked in the Scorpion Death Lock. He was too weak and collapsed, releasing the hold. Guevara regained control. Guevara blocked a Coffin Drop, and Allin fell to the floor. [C] Allin dove through the ropes, but Guevara hit a cutter.

The following matches were listed for Wednesday’s Dynamite and Collision combo show: “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong for the AEW Tag Team Titles, Megan Bayne and Lena Kross will host another five-minute eliminator challenge, and AEW Women’s Champion Thekla, Skye Blue, Julia Hart, and ROH Women’s Champion, Athena vs. Thunder Rosa, Mina Shirakawa, Alex Windsor, and Jamie Hayter in an eight-woman tag match.

Guevara hit a Spanish Fly from the top rope for a near fall. Allin made the hot comeback. Guevara quickly regained the advantage and gained several near falls. The finish saw Guevara set up another table on the floor and place Allin on it. Guevara missed a 450 splash through the table. Allin rolled Guevara back in the ring, hit the Coffin Drop, and scored the pinfall.

Darby Allin defeated Sammy Guevara in 17:05 in a no count-out match to retain the AEW World Championship.

Allin celebrated with the title as Collision came to an end…

Don’s Take: This was your typical Darby Allin special, but the crazy spots weren’t as plentiful as we’ve seen in his past matches. That’s a good thing because you know the match with MJF at Double or Nothing is going to have crazy spots galore. Let’s save those. They also didn’t use the “no countout” stipulation as much as I would have thought.

This was an above-average edition of Collision, which set the table nicely for the go-home week of TV before Double or Nothing.

That’s all for me for tonight. Will Pruett’s review of tonight’s episode will be available for Dot Net Members (including Patreon patrons). I’ll also be back next week with my predictions for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Until then, enjoy wrestling!