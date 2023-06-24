AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s Forbidden Door go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-CM Punk, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Ricky Starks vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin, Gunn, and Colten Gunn

-Swerve Strickland vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

-Nyla Rose vs. Willow Nightingale in an Owen Hart Cup tournament first-round match

-Brody King vs. Andrade El Idolo

-Sting and Darby Allin reveal their tag team partner for Forbidden Door

-Christian Cage addresses the TNT Title

Powell’s POV: Collision will be held tonight in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena, the same venue that will host AEW Forbidden Door on Sunday. Join me for my live review of AEW Collision as the show airs Saturdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available on Saturdays or Sundays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).