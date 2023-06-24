NXT Level Up results (6/23): O’Connor’s review of Ivy Nile vs. Jacy Jayne, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Kale Dixon, and Luca Crusifino vs. Tavion Heights

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 71)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed June 23, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Kale Dixon. “Stacks” applied a headlock early but Dixon grabbed the hair to escape. ““Stacks” attempted to boot Dixon low while Dixon was hung up in the corner turnbuckle but the referee stepped in. Dixon hit a gut wrench suplex for a two count followed up by a kick to the chest of “Stacks”. Dixon applied an abdominal stretch but “Stacks” powered Dixon away and hit the drive by kick and a European uppercut for a near fall. Dixon looked to counter with an enziguri but “Stacks” avoided and hit the ‘Cement Shoes’ stomp for the victory.

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Kale Dixon via pinfall in 5:50.

The commentary team hyped Luca Crusifino vs. Tavion Heights for after the break…[c]

2. Luca Crusifino vs. Tavion Heights. Crusifino was powered down to the mat early by Heights and charged at Heights in response but was taken down by Heights with an arm drag. Heights continued to work on the arm as Crusifino looked to escape. Crusifino hit Heights with a shot to the gut as Heights came off the ropes and followed up with a scoop slam for a near fall.

Crusifino grabbed a handful of hair to prevent Heights from getting back to his feet and worked on the neck that continued to ground Heights. Heights fought through and nailed Crusifino in the mouth with a straight punch and a belly to belly suplex. Looking to finish, Heights looked for the doctor bomb but Crusifino held on to the ropes, rolled up Heights, using the ropes for leverage for the win.

Luca Crusifino defeated Tavion Heights via pinfall in 5:54.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Ivy Nile vs. Jacy Jayne. Jayne walked Nile into the ropes but Nile utilized a go behind to take Jayne down to the mat. Running the ropes, Nile hit a hurricarana but as Nile looked for high risk from the top, Jayne pulled Nile from the top and hit a back senton for a near fall.

Jayne grounded Nile, working on the neck, as the audience attempted to bring Nile back into the match. Nile sidestepped an attempted splash from Jayne and hit a running dropkick and a suplex for a two count. Jayne rolled up Nile but Nile rolled through looking for the dragon sleeper. Jayne avoided, hit the superkick and a roaring elbow for (in my view) the upset win.

Jacy Jayne defeated Ivy Nile via pinfall in 5:17.

John’s Ramblings: The upset of the year. Ivy Nile lost on Level Up. I joke but that result did shock me. Yes, Jayne is an upper level player in the women’s division in NXT, but Nile I think has been unbeatable on Level Up since it’s inception so I thought the result would be a foregone conclusion in Nile’s favor. A nice surprise in the good main event capped off an enjoyable episode this week.