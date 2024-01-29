CM Punk reportedly out of WrestleMania XL due to injury

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CM Punk is expected to miss WrestleMania due to injury. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Punk suffered a torn triceps in his left arm during Saturday’s Royal Rumble match. Johnson adds that Punk is scheduled to appear on tonight’s Raw.

Powell’s POV: Punk previously tore the triceps muscle in his right arm while working for AEW. It’s another unfortunate injury for Punk and awful timing with WrestleMania approaching. The timeline for recovery from a triceps tear is four to six months. Here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery.