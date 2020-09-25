9/24 NXT UK TV results: Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven for the NXT UK Women’s Championship, NXT UK Champion Walter vs. Saxon Huxley in a non-title match, Wild Boar and Primate vs. Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT UK TV

Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios

Streamed September 24, 2020 on WWE Network

1. NXT UK Champion Walter defeated Saxon Huxley in a non-title match.

2. Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley beat Wild Boar and Primate.

3. Kay Lee Ray defeated Piper Niven to retain the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: Haydn Gleed’s written and audio reviews of the NXT UK television are on temporary hiatus, but will return soon.



