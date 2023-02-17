02/17 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Elimination Chamber go-home show, Sami Zayn appears, Gunther vs. Madcap Moss for the Intercontinental Title, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi and Natalya, Asuka vs. Liv Morgan

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Elimination Chamber go-home show, Sami Zayn appears, Gunther vs. Madcap Moss for the Intercontinental Title, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi and Natalya, Asuka vs. Liv Morgan, and more (27:21)…

Click here to stream or download the February 17 WWE Smackdown audio review.

