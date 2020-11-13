Chelsea Green injured during WWE Smackdown

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that Chelsea Green suffered a broken left wrist during the four-way match that took place during Friday’s Smackdown television show. Green worked a Team Smackdown qualifier for Survivor Series with Liv Morgan, Tamina, and Natalya when she suffered the injury. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: This explains the most confusing moment of the night. Green was a last minute addition to the match, but then she disappeared and didn’t factor into the finish. Here’s wishing her the best in her recovery.



