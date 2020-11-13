11/13 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of Ashante Adonis vs. Curt Stallion vs. August Grey vs. Tony Nese vs. Ariya Daivari in a five-way for an NXT Cruiserweight Title shot

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live (Episode 205)

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC)

Streamed November 13, 2020 on WWE Network

Today is episode 205 of 205 Live so the show started with a recap of the origins of the show, including the inception of the show from the Cruiserweight Classic. Play-by-play voice Vic Joseph looked at a couple of the mainstays on 205 Live, including Tony Nese, Drew Gulak, Ariya Daivari, The Brian Kendrick and The Bollywood Boys. Joseph was joined on commentary by Nigel McGuinness…

1. Tony Nese vs. Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis vs. Curt Stallion vs. August Grey vs. Ariya Daivari, Fatal 5-Way for a shot at the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. With all five men in the ring, Adonis immediately dipped out of the ring, allowing Daivari and Nese to jump Stallion and Grey and establish an alliance between themselves. Grey and Stallion fought back and threw Daivari and Nese out of the ring.

They tried to lock up with each other, however Nese and Daivari re-entered the ring and tossed them to the ground, at which point, Adonis entered and took advantage of Daivari and Nese being distracted to attack both of them and toss them into each other, even hitting Daivari with a slam for a two count. The numbers game caught up to him however and Nese and Daivari beat him down and threw him out of the ring.

Nese and Daivari each hesitated to lock up with each other, with Grey breaking up their match with a Cross Body to both men. Grey then was able to toss both Daivari and Nese out of the ring, only for Adonis catch him by surprise and strike at him. Adonis whipped Grey into the corner and taunted him, but Stallion joined him and slapped him in the face, prompting a striking exchange between the two, ending in a stomp by Stallion and a two count.

Nese and Daivari then combined on Stallion with a pair of Hammer Throws, followed by Daivari rubbing his knee into the face of Stallion. Daivari and Nese then rammed Stallion with a double running elbow and continued to isolate him, with Daivari beating off the other two men on the outside, while Nese concentrated on beating down Stallion. Nese and Daivari also hit Stallion with a double suplex, and then tried for one Grey, however Grey flipped out of it and chopped at both men.

Grey then managed to hit both men with kicks and followed up on Nese with a back suplex for a two count. Daivari then tried to distract Grey, allowing Nese to come up from behind him with a Hotshot. Nese tried to follow up with a Springboard moonsault, but Grey rolled out of the way and continued to pressure Nese and Daivari. With all the Superstars on the outside, Daivari and Nese first rammed Grey’s head into the announce table, before rolling him back into the ring.

Grey fought back at Nese for a second, but Nese countered with a running elbow for another two count. Adonis also resisted Daivari on the outside, but Daivari rammed him into the apron before heading back into the ring to continue the onslaught onto Grey. Adonis once again tried to strike at Daivari, giving Grey a temporary window, but Daivari and Nese closed it again, with Nese using a chin lock on Nese.

Finally, Adonis was able to catch Daivari off guard and toss him out of the ring, then locking in a sleeper hold on Nese. Adonis couldn’t get Nese to tap but was able to force him out of the ring. Daivari came back at Adonis and clotheslined him out of the ring, only for Stallion to hit him with a German Suplex from behind followed by a knee and a dropkick in the corner, topped with a whip up DDT for a two count. Nese broke up the cover and engaged with Stallion, who hit him with a package neckbreaker, for a two count.

Grey then got into the action and attacked Stallion, hitting a rope hung neckbreaker and went for a pin, but Adonis broke up. Adonis tossed Grey out of the ring, only to find himself facing Daivari again, who hit a standing uranage. Before Daivari could take advantage, Grey pulled him out of the ring, but Daivari tossed him into the barricade and hit a Frog Splash in the ring for a two count.

A failed cover by Daivari led to a stomp by Stallion, followed by a 450 Splash by Nese, however Stallion was able to kick out. Nese positioned Stallion for the running Nese, but Grey hit him with a Superkick and fell into the cover. Grey did not get the win however as the Bollywood Boys interfered and attacked Grey. They continued to beat him down, until Adonis re-entered and helped drive out The Bollywood Boys.

Ever Rise then interfered and started beating down Adonis and Grey. However, Stallion, Grey and Adonis used the numbers advantage on Ever Rise and tossed them out of the ring. We saw Daivari rolling his gold chain around his hand, and with Adonis distracted he smacked him in the face with it. Daivari fell into the cover, but Grey dove in from the outside and broke it up. Nese and Grey then engaged in the ring, with Nese hitting a spinning kick to the face, knocking Grey out of the ring.

Stallion tried to catch Nese off guard with a top rope dive, but Nese hit him with a rising palm strike. Even this didn’t stop Stallion however, as he was able to struggle and prop Nese on the top rope, kick him in the face and hit a reverse C4 Exploder for the pinfall victory.

Curt Stallion defeated Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Ashante Adonis, and August Grey in a Fatal 5-Way to earn an NXT Cruiserweight Championship match.

Anish’s Thoughts: If 205 was going to be a one match show, at least it was a match like this that got plenty of time to tell a longer story. Obviously, Daivari and Nese’s attempt to have either one of them win the match gave Grey and Stallion especially something to fight up from. Great job by all of the wrestlers to include enough time for everyone to get some lasting offense.

Grey took a real beating so the fact that he was able to stay in it till the end and not succumb to Daivari and Nese made him look good despite his not winning. Stallion also took a beating and while he didn’t have as much time in the match as Grey, he had a couple of explosive spots that made him really come out strong at the end of it.

All things considered, this was a fitting 205th episode of 205 Live, featuring many of the show’s historic mainstays, interference from the Bollywood Boys, and a whole 30 minutes away from an actual hour, but at the end of the day delivering very good wrestling. If you want a solid 30 minutes of wrestling from this week, you can count on this match for sure.