NXT TV taping spoilers: Full results of tonight’s Syfy show (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT TV Taping for the August 3 NXT on Syfy

Taped July 21, 2021 in Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center

Results courtesy of Twitter.com/runninjay

1. Ridge Holland beat Ikemen Jiro.

Pete Dunne cut a promo regarding Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher.

2. Roderick Strong beat Bobby Fish.

3. “The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake defeated LA Knight and Cameron Grimes. Knight walked out on Grimes during the match. Ted DiBiase came out and consoled Grimes, and the two of them left together.

4. Trey Baxter defeated Joe Gacy in an NXT Breakout Tournament match.

5. Top Dolla and Ashante The Adonis beat Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wild. Legado Del Fantasma attacked Shane Strickland with a chair and left him lying.

NXT Champion Karrion Kross delivered a promo that was interrupted by Samoa Joe. Security held back Joe, who roughed up security while Kross left the ring.

6. Johnny Gargano defeated Dexter Lumis in a Love Her or Lose Her match. The stipulation was that Lumis would not be allowed to purse Indi Hartwell if he lost. Gargano beat him after One Final Beat. Hartwell kissed Lumis afterward and they left together.

Kross called out Joe. Security stopped them from getting physical. Joe roughed up security members in what may have been a reshoot of the earlier angle.