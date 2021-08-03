AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s 100th edition of the weekly online series

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bojangles Coliseum for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Brick Aldridge.

–Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison, Matt Sydal, and Mike Sydal vs. Matt Hardy, The Blade, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens.

-Pac vs. Jack Evans.

-Diamante vs. Leyla Hirsh.

-Dante Martin vs. Eddie Kingston.

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. Luther and Serpentico.

-Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Ryan Nemeth, JD Drake, and Cezar Bononi.

-Madi Maxx vs. Hikaru Shida.

-Shawn Dean and Fuego Del Sol vs. Shawn Spears and Wardlow.

-Kenzie Paige vs. Tay Conti.

-Reka Tahaka vs. Penelope Ford.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.