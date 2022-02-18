AEW Rampage spoilers: Full results of tonight’s TNT show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised were taped on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee at Nashville Municipal Auditorium for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Adam Cole beat 10.

-Powerhouse Hobbs beat Dante Martin to qualify for the the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

-Serena Deeb beat Angelica Risk in a rookie five-minute challenge.

-Jay White beat Trent Baretta.

Powell’s POV: Thanks to Dot Net reader Derik Zoo (Twitter.com/DerikZoo) for passing along the results this week. Keith Lee and Wardlow have already qualified for the Face of the Revolution ladder match that will be held at next month’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs tonight at the earlier start time of 6CT/7ET on TNT. The show is being moved for one week due to the network’s coverage of the NBA All-Star weekend events. Dot Net Members hear Colin’s weekly, same night audio review of Rampage.