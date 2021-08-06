AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s bonus edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Sage Scott and Jake St. Patrick vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix.
-Angelica Risk vs. Julia Hart.
-Baron Black vs. Ethan Page.
-Peter Avalon vs. Frankie Kazarian.
-Tre Lamar vs. Lance Archer.
-Jurassic Express vs. D3 and Ryzin.
-Jora Johl vs. Orange Cassidy.
-Kelsey Heather vs. Abadon.
-Matt Sydal, Mike Sydal, and Dante Martin vs. Darian Bengston, Vary Morales, and Aaron Frye.
-Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo vs. Billy and Colten Gunn.
-Leila Grey vs. Kris Statlander.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark normally streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Tonight’s special episode will stream at 9CT/10ET. Briar Starr’s reviews of the Tuesday editions of Dark are available on Wednesday mornings.
