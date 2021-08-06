08/06 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Sami Callihan, Frankie Kazarian, and Eddie Edwards, Chris Bey vs. Juice Robinson, Jake Something vs. Shawn Daivari vs. Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel for an X Division Title shot

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Sami Callihan, Frankie Kazarian, and Eddie Edwards, Chris Bey vs. Juice Robinson, Jake Something vs. Shawn Daivari vs. Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel for an X Division Title shot, and more (20:53)…

Click here for the August 6 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.