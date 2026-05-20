How many viewers watched A&E’s Biography: WWE Legends on the Legion of Doom?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sunday’s “Biography: WWE Legends” on the Legion of Doom averaged 273,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating, according to ProgrammingInsider.com.

Powell’s POV: For comparison’s sake, the first part of the excellent two-part documentary “The Curse of the Von Erichs” averaged 236,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic on April 26. That was also the last time that one of the shows from A&E’s Sunday night lineup of WWE content cracked the top 100 in the 18-49 demographic