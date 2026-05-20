Beyond Wrestling “Westminster Wrestler Show” results (5/18): Vetter’s review of Savage Gnomes vs. Miracle Generation, Kylie Alexa vs. Amira, Marcus Mathers vs. Rain Conway

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Beyond Wrestling “Westminster Wrestler Show”

May 18, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at Wachusett Brewing Company

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

There was no “Wrestling Open: Rhode Island” on Monday, so they held this show instead. This is under a large canopy. A standing room crowd numbered perhaps 100. The lights were on, and it was well-lit. Rickey Shane Page, Dustin Waller, Jake Gray, Gabby Forza, Laynie Luck. Jake Gray, Marcus Mathers, and Ref Scott Robinson rotated on commentary over the course of the show.

1. Bobby Orlando vs. Bobby Casale. Casale just had an impressive showing against Timothy Thatcher a few days ago. Before the bell, Steven Stetson strolled to the ring; he handed an envelope with money to Casale. We got the bell and a lockup. Casale hit a European Uppercut that knocked Orlando to the concrete floor, then he slammed Orlando back-first on the apron. In the ring, Casale was in charge and hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 1:30. The commentators noted that Casale first stepped in the ring in February 2025, and they discussed how Casale went toe-to-toe with Timothy Thatcher on Friday.

Orlando suplexed Casale into the turnbuckles at 3:00. They traded forearm strikes, and Orlando hit a flying shoulder tackle and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Casale stood behind Orlando and hit a series of thudding blows to the chest, then he applied a headlock. Orlando hit a Lungblower to the back, then a sunset flip bomb and his Athena-style flying stunner for a believable nearfall at 6:00; I’m impressed Casale kicked out! Casale hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Orlando hit a second Athena-style flying stunner, then a third one for the pin. That speaks volumes of Casale’s improvement that Orlando had to hit his finisher three times to get the win.

Bobby Orlando defeated Bobby Casale at 7:53.

2. Steven Stetson vs. Corey Duke. The cowboys collide! Corey is still new on the scene but has comfortably moved into the top tier of this promotion. They locked up, and Stetson threw him to the mat, and he jawed at the crowd. Duke jumped on top and hit some punches, then a dropkick at 1:00. He missed a moonsault but landed on his feet; Stetson hit a Mafia Kick and took control and stomped on Duke. They traded punches.

Stetson shoved him shoulder-first into the corner and hit a back suplex at 3:30. Stetson was back in charge and hit more stomps and kept Duke grounded. Duke hit some jab punches and a springboard back elbow at 5:30. Duke hit a DVD and a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Duke again came off the ropes, but Stetson caught him with a hard clothesline to the back of the head for the clean pin. Good action.

Steven Stetson defeated Corey Duke at 6:22.

3. Ichiban, Brother Greatness, and Tyree Taylor vs. DJ Powers, Brett Ryan Gosselin, and Oxx Adams. It is probably a year since I last saw BGreatness wrestle. Ichiban and DJ opened, and DJ walked across Ichiban’s back. So, Ichiban did the Fargo Strut across DJ’s back moments later. Brett tagged in at 1:30 and traded armdrags with Ichiban, and Ichiban hit a dropkick. Brother Greatness hit a top-rope flying knife-edge chop, and he hit some more chops on BRG. The big guys for each team, Oxx and Tyree, entered at 3:00 and traded shoulder blocks.

All six guys fought, and the babyfaces all hit punches in the corners on the babyfaces. Ichiban hit a Whisper In The Wind on Oxx. BGreatness tried one, but Oxx caught him and slammed him across Tyree’s back at 5:00! Oxx easily scooped up the smaller Brother Greatness and threw him into the turnbuckles, with BG bouncing back toward the center of the ring! Ouch! The heels took turns working over Brother Greatness in their corner. The crowd chanted profanities at BRG. Brett hit a top-rope flying axe handle at 8:00.

Tyree finally got in and hit a Pounce on DJ that sent him flying. He hit a big one-handed spinebuster on Brett, then a headbutt that stunned Oxx. Tyree and Oxx traded blows. BRG caught Tyree with a superkick. BGreatness hit a dropkick. Ichiban hit a 619 on DJ. Tyree nailed a big clothesline that dropped Oxx at 10:00, and he hit a crossbody block that sent them both over the ropes and to the floor. Ichiban hit a dropkick on DJ. Brother Greatness hit a top-rope flying Bulldog on Powers for the pin. Good energy.

Ichiban, Brother Greatness, and Tyree Taylor defeated DJ Powers, Brett Ryan Gosselin, and Oxx Adams at 10:54.

4. Julius Draeger vs. Ben Bishop. Draeger wore a black one-strapped singlet to make himself look even more like NXT Vaudevillain Simon Gotch than he did before! Of course, seven-footer Bishop has the height and weight advantage, and he easily shrugged Draeger to the mat. (I don’t think Julius is still a rookie; I think I first saw him more than a year ago now.) He twisted Ben’s left arm. Ben hit a big Sidewalk Slam at 2:00 and some hard back elbows in the corner. Julius stomped on him and twisted the left leg in the ropes, then slammed it against the ring post at 4:00. He hit a chop block to the knee and a diving back elbow for a nearfall. He went to the top rope, but Bishop threw him to the mat. Bishop dropped him snake-eyes and hit a Mafia Kick, then a chokeslam for the pin. It went longer than I expected, but the outcome was never in doubt.

Ben Bishop defeated Julius Draeger at 6:56.

5. Laynie Luck vs. Tiara James. They locked up, and Tiara grabbed a handful of hair. Luck hit an elbow drop to the spine at 1:30, and Tiara rolled to the floor. Tiara hit an elbow drop and double stomps to the back and a senton for a nearfall. She applied a rear-naked choke on the mat and remained in control. Tiara hit a Samoan Drop at 4:00 and hit an Irish Whip, then a suplex for a nearfall, and she was frustrated she didn’t win. Laynie fired back and hit a snap suplex and a Meteora in the corner at 6:00, then a double stomp to the ribs for a nearfall. Tiara nailed a Spinebuster for a nearfall. Laynie hit an enzuigiri and a Death Valley Driver for the pin. Good action.

Laynie Luck defeated Tiara James at 8:02.

6. Rickey Shane Page vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale. This is trainer vs. student. A clean lockup to open; RSP has the weight advantage. Jack worked the left arm. RSP tied up both arms behind Jack’s back. Jack hit some elbow drops. RSP hit a running crossbody block at 3:30 and a splash into the corner, then a release suplex that sent Jack flying across the ring. He slammed Jack to the mat and got a nearfall. Jack hit a suplex at 5:30, and he was fired up. Jack hit a springboard back elbow and a leaping DDT for a nearfall. RSP hit a chokeslam but also kicked him in the back at 7:30, but he missed a Swanton Bomb. Jack hit a DVD and a frog splash for the pin. Solid.

Eye Black Jack Pasquale defeated Rickey Shane Page at 7:56.

7. Valentina Rossi vs. Allie Katch. Again, WWE ID prospect Rossi is maybe 5’10” and has the height advantage. They locked up, and Rossie stalled in the ropes. Rossi raked the eyes and hit some blows to the kidneys, and she did a splits drop over Katch’s torso, then hit an Irish Whip at 1:30. Katch hit a seated senton, her running buttbump and the rolling cannonball. Valentina regained control, twisted the left ankle, and hit some elbow drops across the leg. Katch hit a Pele Kick, and they were both down at 6:00. She hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Valentina went back to targeting the leg. Rossi hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall. Allie got some rollups. They got up and traded punches. Katch got a backslide and her sudden piledriver for the pin. A mild upset.

Allie Katch defeated Valentina Rossi at 8:41.

8. Marcus Mathers vs. Rain Conway. A big match for Conway; I’m sure this is a first-time meeting. (Mathers wrestles so frequently, he’s probably faced everyone on this lineup!) They locked up, and the lanky Conway is taller. They tied up on the mat, and Rain kept him grounded. Mathers hit a dropkick at 3:00. They traded chops. Mathers hit a bodyslam. Rain hit a backbreaker over his knee at 4:30 and immediately stomped on him. Rain hit some suplexes and was in charge.

Rain hit a suplex for a nearfall at 7:00, and he ran Mathers backwards into the corner, but Marcus hit a brainbuster, and they were both down. Mathers hit some bodyslams and a corner fadeaway stunner and a Blue Thunder Bomb at 8:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Rain hit a Northern Lights Suplex. Marcus hit a flying forearm. He went for his mule kick, but Rain caught the leg, and he grapevined Marcus’s leg on the mat. Rain applied a Muta Lock at 11:00. Mathers escaped and applied his own ankle lock.

Rain applied a sleeper. Marcus set up for a package piledriver, but he turned it into a powerbomb for a nearfall. Rain went back to a sleeper. Rain hit a German Suplex at 13:30. Marcus hit a dropkick. Conway nailed the Okada-style Rainmaker clothesline! Marcus ducked a second one and hit an Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the jaw, then the fisherman’s buster for the pin. Easily the best match of Conway’s career.

Marcus Mathers defeated Rain Conway at 14:31.

9. Kylie Alexa vs. Amira. They are both about 5’2,” but Amira has a clear power advantage. They locked up at the bell, and Amira shoved her to the mat. She threw Alexa to the mat a few times and kept Kylie grounded. She hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall at 2:30. They traded chops. Kylie grabbed Amira’s ponytail and yanked her to the mat and took control. She threw Amira into the ropes and snapped her arm over them. Kylie hit a stiff kick to the spine at 4:30 and essentially put her in a Fujiwara Armbar on the mat as she worked the limb.

Amira fired up and hit some running back elbows in the corner and a rolling cannonball for a nearfall at 6:30. Alexa hit a big boot for a nearfall. Alexa hit a senton for a nearfall. They hit stereo forearm strikes, and both collapsed at 8:30. Amira hit some clotheslines and a shotgun dropkick, then a German Suplex for a nearfall at 10:00. Alexa put her in a Rings of Saturn. Amira hit a short-arm clothesline and a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Kylie hit a running knee to the chest for a believable nearfall. Amira hit a spinning back fist and a sit-out powerbomb, but Kylie rolled to the floor at 12:00 to avoid a pin. Kylie hit a dropkick in the corner for the pin. Really good action.

Kylie Alexa defeated Amira at 13:12.

10. “The Savage Gnomes” Gabby Forza and Bear Bronson vs. “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King in a street fight. Bear got on the mic and turned this into a street fight, and they all brawled to the floor and through the crowd. This venue has picnic tables, and they brawled around the fans seated and trying the drinks. The Gnomes were in charge, as Gabby beat up Kylon while Bear was working over Dustin. They got back in the ring at 3:30. MGen hit stereo splashes in opposite corners, then they hit stereo running knees to Gabby’s forehead. Gabby hit a double suplex at 5:00! Bear got back in, and he hit running splashes in opposite corners.

Bear got both guys across his shoulders and hit a double Samoan Drop. Gabby nailed the Gnome Bomb (Vader Bomb) for a nearfall. Kylon hit a German Suplex on Bronson, then a brainbuster for a nearfall at 7:30, but Gabby made the save. Gabby hit a second-rope Bulldog Powerslam on Kylon for a believable nearfall, but Dustin made the save. Waller and Bear traded forearm strikes at 9:00. Bear hit a Black Hole Slam on Dustin. Kylon hit a Tombstone Piledriver on Bear. Gabby hit a spear that cut Kylon in half! Dustin nailed the Lethal Injection on Gabby for the pin! That was really good.

“Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King defeated Bear Bronson and Gabby Forza at 10:56.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show. I’ve noted before that these small brewing companies are just an ideal location for indy shows — fans are standing, moving around, getting into the action. Mathers took Conway to Rain’s best-ever singles match. There were a few small flubs, but they had a good back-and-forth battle, and that was the best match. I’ll go with Kylie-Amira for second and the main event third.

With no main announcer here, Jake Gray did the bulk of the work, but it was really fun to hear so many wrestlers rotate in the booth and call a match. I can’t stress enough that this should be the norm — if a commentator is solo, someone should join in and help provide insights. There are only a few times that I’ve thought, “Nah, I’d rather just hear solo commentary than this.” A good show overall, and well worth checking out.