AEW Dynamite preview: Tonight’s three-hour block of Dynamite and Collision

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Collision television shows.

-Darby Allin vs. Mike Bailey for the AEW World Championship

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly in an eliminator match

-AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Megan Bayne and Lena Kross hold a five-minute eliminator challenge

-Mark Briscoe vs. Tommaso Ciampa in an anything goes match

-Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata

-AEW Women’s Champion Thekla, ROH Women’s Champion Athena, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue vs. Thunder Rosa, Mina Shirakawa, Alex Windsor, and Jamie Hayter in an eight-woman tag team match

-Chris Jericho and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Andrade El Idolo, Ricochet, and Mark Davis

-Swerve Strickland returns

Powell’s POV: Dynamite and Collision will be live from Portland, Maine, at Cross Insurance Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. I’ll take over for the Collision hour will follow Dynamite around 9CT/10ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).