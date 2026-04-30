AEW Dynamite preview: A three-hour block of Dynamite and Collision

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Collision television shows.

-Darby Allin vs. TNT Champion Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship

-Dax Harwood vs. Orange Cassidy in a double jeopardy match

Powell’s POV: If Cassidy beats Harwood, he can pick a partner from The Conglomeration for a future shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles. If Harwood wins, he and Cash Wheeler will team with Tommaso Ciampa in a future AEW Trios Title match.

Dynamite will be live from North Charleston, South Carolina, at North Charleston Coliseum. The first hour of next week’s AEW Collision will air live after Dynamite, and the second hour will be available on Saturday, May 9 at 6CT/7ET on TBS. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).