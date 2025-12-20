AEW Collision lineup: The card for this afternoon’s one-hour show

What's happening...

December 20, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for this afternoon’s AEW Collision.

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match

-Mike Bailey vs. Jack Perry in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match

-Mercedes Mone holds an open challenge for the Rev Pro British Title

-Eddie Kingston vs. Nathan Cruz

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Manchester, England, at Co-op Live. The show will be simulcast this afternoon on TNT and HBO Max at 1:30CT/2:30ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

