Pro Wrestling Symphony “On Holiday” results: Vetter’s review of Mad Dog Connelly vs. Shane Mercer in a steel cage match, former ECW Champion appears as Santa

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Pro Wrestling Symphony “On Holiday”

December 7, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, at Brooklyn Bowl

Available now via IndependentWrestling.TV

Scheduled to be released December 25, 2025, via YouTube.com

I’ve seen parts or all of the PWS shows this year. This is a two-level music hall; the ring is next to a stage. They have decent lineups but they don’t draw particularly well; the crowd was maybe 150. The lights are low but the ring is really well lit, and overall the production is pretty good.

* This new promotion is simultaneously running tournaments to crown their inaugural mens and women’s champion, and those tournament matches continue here. If there are brackets available… I haven’t seen them.

* Footage aired from some of the matches from last month, such as the Terry Yaki-Donovan Dijak match I reviewed. A band played! I fast-forwarded and didn’t listen to a second.

1. Brooke Havok vs. Kaia McKenna in a PWS women’s tournament quarterfinal match. Kaia has the height and weight advantage, and she’s in Xmas green-and-red. Kaia offered a test of strength, just so she could show off that six-inch height advantage. They traded chops. Kaia dropped her with a Mafia Kick for a nearfall at 2:30. She tied up Brooke’s left arm as they fought on the mat. She hit a sideslam for a nearfall at 5:00.

Kaia threw her into the corner and stayed in charge. Brooke hit a running neckbreaker, then a running knee for a nearfall. (I want to point out that Brooke isn’t wearing a bulky knee brace today, so it looks like she’s putting more trust in it. Good to see.) She hit a DDT for a nearfall at 6:30. Kaia nailed a running shoulder tackle for the pin! I didn’t expect that to be the finisher, and clearly our announcer didn’t expect that either. They shook hands afterwards.

Kaia McKenna defeated Brooke Havok at 7:02 to advance.

* Kaia got on the mic and boasted she holds “three titles in three territories,” and she’s going to make it four when she wins this tournament.

* The ring announcer brought Santa Claus to the ring, and he got a nice pop. (In pro wrestling, you just never know!) The Good Hand came to the ring to confront Santa. Three local favorites slid into the ring and attacked them, and we’re underway with our next match!

2. Colby Carter and “Royal Prestige” Majestic and Tevon Jordyn vs. “The Good Hand” Suge D, Kasey Owens, and The Wall Tyler Stevens. I’ve seen Colby, Jordyn, and Majestic on a prior show I’ve reviewed here. The Good Hand are regulars in Action Wrestling in Atlanta and TWE in Red Bank, Tenn. Kasey and Majestic (in camouflage pants) traded armdrags. Tevon (in black pants) jumped in and repeatedly punched Kasey as the crowd counted along, then he hit a suplex for a nearfall at 2:00. Kasey hit a hard back elbow on Majestic and dragged him to the heel corner.

The heels worked over Majestic in their corner. Short, bald babyface Colby was held back by the ref. Suge D (a/k/a Pineapple Pete!) choked Majestic on the mat. Santa hopped on the ring apron (I somehow have never written that sentence before!), but he got shoved back to the ground, and he was helped to the back. Colby finally got the hot tag at 9:30 and he unloaded some punches on Suge D, then a spinebuster. Suge D hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker.

Stevens hit a sit-out powerbomb on Jordyn. Colby accidentally struck the ref! Suge D hit a Ziggler-style Danger Zone/Zig-zag. Santa returned! He got in the ring and traded punches with Suge D, then Santa hit a clothesline! Majestic and Jordyn hit stereo dives to the floor on the heels. It allowed Colby to hit a Stomp to Suge D’s head. Majestic and Jordyn hit an FTR-style Shatter Machine (and yes, the commentators called it a Shatter Machine) on Suge D for the pin.

Colby Carter, Majestic, and Tevon Jordyn defeated Suge D, Kasey Owens, and The Wall Tyler Stevens at 12:23.

* Santa took off his hat and beard… and it’s Jerry Lynn ! The crowd erupted in a “Jerry!” chant. The commentators said Jerry had a hand in training the babyfaces.

3. “The Goons” Lizzy Blair and Payton Blair vs. Sigrid and Freya the Slaya. I’ll reiterate that OVW star Freya is around 6’0″ and usually has a massive height and weight advantage on her female opponents. The commentators pointed out that Sigrid and Freya “haven’t been on the same page” of late. I’m fairly confident I haven’t seen the heavyset Blair twins before; they remind me of a young Mickie Knuckles as they are clearly brawlers. Lizzy has green hair, and she tied up Freya’s wrist and bit Freya! Brown-haired Payton also bit Freya’s hand!

The heels worked over Payton in their corner. Freya hit a rolling cannonball in the corner at 2:30. Lizzy got the hot tag and hit some flying forearms and a clothesline on Sigrid for a nearfall. Sigrid slammed Payton onto Lizzy, climbed on them, and pinned them both. Nothing wrong with a short squash match.

Sigrid and Freya the Slaya defeated Lizzy Blair and Payton Blair at 3:51.

4. Airica Demia vs. Nixi XS in a PWS women’s tournament quarterfinal match. Again, Airica is the green-haired, second-generation, 21-year-old I compare to Billie Starkz, as they are the same age and have the same build. Nixi is a fashionista — she is the ‘Versace of Violence — who has vastly improved in the past year; she recently did a European tour. I saw her wrestle at a show in the Twin Cities back in March, and she has grown tremendously. The crowd was all over Nixi before they tied up.

Nixi posed for photos for her personal photographer. They finally locked up for the first time at 2:30, with Airica hitting some forearm strikes and a shoulder tackle. Nixi raked the eyes, pulled Demia to the mat by her hair, and stomped on her, earning some boos. A commentator said the winner will face Kaia McKenna in the semi-finals. Nixi hit a Russian Leg Sweep at 6:30. She hit a spinning leg kick in the corner and a bulldog for a nearfall.

Demia hit some spin kicks in the corner and a diving European Uppercut to the spine at 8:30, then a Dragon Suplex. She hit a flying forearm in the corner. Nixi grabbed a can of aerosol and sprayed it in Airica’s eyes! Nixi hit a spinning kick to the jaw and scored the tainted pin. Good action; both of these women were in the WWE ID matches to crown a new ID champion in Rhode Island recently, and are both ‘ones to watch.’

Nixi XS defeated Airica Demia at 10:02.

* BRACKETS for the women’s tournament were shown! Jazzy Yang (the daughter of Jimmy Wang Yang) and Freya the Slaya advanced at the November show, so they are in the other semi-final match.

5. Adrian Thomas vs. Jameson Shook in a PWS men’s tournament quarterfinal match. Shook is the young redhead I’ve compared to a young Sami Zayn. I’m not sure if I’ve seen Adrian before; he’s a Black man with dreadlocks halfway down his back. I just checked the vaunted Dot Net database, and he competed in a five-way I reviewed from June. Some quick reversals early on; the crowd was all over Shook. Thomas hit a dropkick at 2:00, sending Shook to the floor to regroup.

In the ring, Shook tied up Adrian’s leg in the ropes and took control. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. Thomas hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest and a superkick for a nearfall. He hit a flying knee in the corner. Thomas hit a frog splash for the pin. Good while it lasted.

Adrian Thomas defeated Jameson Shook at 7:23 to advance.

6. Tim Bosby (w/Dylan Hales) vs. Alex Kane in a PWS men’s tournament quarterfinal match. The crowd was all over rising star Bosby. The commentators noted that Bosby just lost his Action Heavyweight Title (to Darian Bengston. Go read my review!) Dylan got on the mic and was loudly booed. He vowed Bosby would win with “no suplexes at all” in this match. (Of course, Kane’s nickname is “the suplex assassin.) Surprisingly, this is a first-ever singles match! Bosby rolled to the floor to stall at the bell.

They traded basic mat reversals early on. Kane hit a clothesline that sent Bosby to the floor, so Alex dove onto him at 3:00. Kane hit a splash on the ring apron, and they got back into the ring, where Alex got a nearfall. Bosby hit a backbreaker over his knee at 4:30, and he took control. They again fought to the floor. In the ring, Bosby hit a big bodyslam for a nearfall at 6:30. A commentator pointed out that Kane hasn’t hit a suplex yet. Bosby hit some European Uppercuts and a flying clothesline in the corner.

Kane hit a second-rope flying clothesline, and they were both down at 8:30. A commentator just said the crowd was “150 strong,” so my guess was spot-on. Kane finally hit a German Suplex, then a release suplex for a nearfall, but Bosby got a foot on the ropes. Kane chased Hales around the ring; as Kane got back in the ring, Bosby grabbed him and hit his F5 faceplant for the pin. Good for the time given. Bosby is a really talented kid.

Tim Bosby defeated Alex Kane at 9:46 to advance.

* BRACKETS for the men’s tournament were now shown! Shane Mercer previously won, so he will face Adrian Thomas. Colby Carter also previously won, so he will face Bosby in the other semi-final.

* Alejandro was interviewed on the stage; I’ve seen him wrestle here before. The ring announcer noted it was a tough year for Alejandro, and he asked him what’s in store for him next. Alejandro was upbeat about 2026, and he’s here to make a statement. He still has a grudge with Shane Mercer. Jameson Shook got on the stage, still in his gear and selling pain in his jaw. They argued and eventually brawled.

7. Mad Dog Connelly and Shane Mercer in a steel cage match. These two fought on the last show as well. This is a mesh chain-link cage, like what you would see in a fence at a yard — it’s not like the old blue WWF cages with thick blue pipes. They immediately brawled on the floor; they hadn’t even gotten in the ring! I started my stopwatch at first contact, but the commentators stressed this can’t begin until both are in the ring. They got in, and we had a bell at 1:14 to officially begin!

Connelly immediately hit a gutwrench suplex and stomped on Mercer. Mercer lifted Connelly’s dog chain to cause it to hit Connelly’s groin. Shane did a Gorilla Press, tossing Connelly into the cage wall at 3:00. Shane held Connelly upside-down, slammed him against the cage, and got a nearfall. Connelly fired up and hit some punches in the corner, and he threw Mercer head-first into the cage a few times. Shane powerbombed him against the cage and got a nearfall at 6:00.

Mercer choked Connelly on the mat; the commentators noted there are no rope breaks in a cage match. Connelly broke free, mounted Shane, and repeatedly punched him. Shane hit a release back suplex for a nearfall. Shane climbed to the top, so they fought on top of the cage. Connelly stood on the top rope and suplexed Shane – who was on top of the cage – to the mat, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. They were both down at 9:00. They began trading punches while on their knees.

Connelly suplexed Shane into the cage wall, then he dropkicked Mercer for a nearfall. Shane hit an Exploder Suplex for a nearfall. Connelly unloaded more punches and a piledriver. Shane grabbed the dog chain and hit Connelly with it. Shane nailed a top-rope Moonsault and Battery, and they were both down at 14:00. Mercer eventually got a cover for a nearfall. Shane put the dog collar around Connelly’s neck and whipped him into the cage. Mercer put the chain over the top of the cage, with Connelly still tied around the neck! Shane repeatedly punched a defenseless Connelly until the ref stepped in and stopped the match. (So, Connelly didn’t tap out, nor was he pinned.)

Shane Mercer defeated Mad Dog Connelly in a steel cage match at 15:51.

Final Thoughts: A really strong cage match. It was violent with some big bumps, but we didn’t have any gross weapons, and neither man bled. Bravo. I’ll go with Kane-Bosby for second and Nixi-Demia for third. I’ll reiterate that the young, mat-based Bosby is now a top 10 indy talent — I see him in the same role as Jason Jordan in WWE and NXT. I would love to see him wind up being one of those indy talents who gets to shine in ROH for a while. And I’ll reiterate that Nixi and Demia were both in official WWE ID matches recently on a show held in Rhode Island.

The six-man tag was merely okay; the three-on-one beatdown went far tooooo long before we finally got the hot tag. The Santa stuff normally doesn’t work for me, but it was fun here, and it was a fun surprise that Jerry Lynn was in the Santa suit. If I had a real complaint, it’s that some of those matches just needed to be a bit longer. Even with the music to open and close the show, the event barely topped two hours.