AEW Collision results (12/20): Powell’s review of Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey vs. Jack Perry Continental Classic matches, Mercedes Mone’s open challenge

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 124)

Taped December 17, 2025, in Manchester, England, at Co-op Live

Simulcast December 20, 2025, on TBS and HBO Max



Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness, and Excalibur were on commentary. Ring announcer Arkady Aura handled the introductions while the entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Mike Bailey (6) vs. Jack Perry (0) in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match. The wrestlers shook hands to start the match. Pac vs. Jack Perry, Mina Shirakawa vs. Marina Shafir, Ricochet vs. Bandido for the Dynamite Diamond Ring, Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter’s face-to-face meeting, and MJF in action were listed for Wednesday’s Dynamite. The wrestlers were at ringside, and Perry dumped Bailey onto the bottom half of the ring steps heading into commercial break. [C]

Bailey set up for a kick, but Perry cut him off and suplexed him into the corner. Perry followed up with another suplex into a bridge and got a two count. Perry sold a bad ankle. Perry set up for a running knee strike, but he ran into a superkick. Perry came back and applied the Snare Trap, which Bailey broke by reaching the bottom rope.

Bailey hit a big kick in the corner and went for Ultima Weapon, but Perry avoided it. Bailey sold knee pain. Perry stuffed a kick and bit Bailey’s foot. Perry followed up with a backdrop suplex and scored the pin.

Jack Perry (3) defeated Mike Bailey (6) by pinfall in 12:40 in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match to earn three points.

After the match, Luchasaurus came out wearing a Santa hat and carrying a black bag. “It’s Lucha Claus,” Schiavone yelled. Luchasaurus pulled a toy out of the bag and offered it to Bailey, who accepted it before giving it to Perry, and then they shared a hug… [C]

Powell’s POV: If you want to horrify children, tell them that Lucha Claus is always watching. The match was fine, but it didn’t stand out from the other tournament matches. Who know that having his foot bitten was Bailey’s weakness. So that’s Okada’s junk and now Bailey’s foot. I fear for Kyle Fletcher and Pac, who still have to face Perry’s teeth in the tournament.

Eddie Kingston made his entrance while his opponent was inside the ring. The “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson were at ringside and he walked past them, but then they attacked him before the match…

2. Eddie Kingston vs. Nathan Cruz (w/James Drake, Zack Gibson). Cruz went on the offensive thanks to the GYV attack. Kingston came back and put him away with a DDT…

Eddie Kingston beat Nathan Cruz in 1:50.

Powell’s POV: Well, that happened.

A video package recapped the Continental Classic matches from Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite…

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone made her entrance for her open challenge. Alex Windsor was introduced as her challenger….

3. Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor for the RevPro British Women’s Championship. The TBS Title (and all of the other titles) were not on the line. Windsor was over with the UK crowd. Mone jumped over a charging Windsor in the corner and then put her down with a Backstabber. Mone caught her with a knee to the head and then smiled going into another break. [C]

Late in the match, Mone set up Windsor for the Moneymaker finisher, but she slipped away. Windsor hooked her leg around Mone’s leg and then tucked Mone’s head under and got her in a pin position, which resulted in a three count.

Alex Windsor defeated Mercedes Mone in 8:45 to win the RevPro British Championship.

After the match, Windsor’s son entered the ring and hugged her. She knelt down and spoke to him, and they kissed before he exited the ring. Windsor followed and then carried him away… [C]

Powell’s POV: A good upset finish, followed by a nice moment between mom and son. I don’t know how much the RevPro title means to the average AEW fan, but the British promotion surely meant something to a lot of the fans in the building.

A video package recapped MJF’s return on AEW Dynamite that resulted in him being added to the AEW World Championship match at next Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view… Entrances for the main event took place…

4. Kazuchika Okada (6) vs. Kevin Knight (3) in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match. Yes, Don Callis sat in on commentary. Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mascara Dorada, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Roderick Strong, Mike Bailey vs. Kazuchika Okada, Pac vs. Kevin Knight, and Jack Perry vs. Kyle Fletcher in Continental Classic matches were listed for Christmas Collision.

Both wrestlers ended up on the floor, where they traded elbow strikes. They returned to the ring and threw more elbow strikes. Okada got the better of the exchange. Okada went for a Rainmaker, but Knight jumped over his arm, and they went back to trading elbow strikes.

The wrestlers went to the apron in opposite corners. Knight went for a springboard move, but Okada only teased doing the same and then laughed. Knight dropkicked Okada off the apron and then performed a springboard dive from the ring to the floor. [C]

Knight hit a Sky High for a near fall. Knight went for a UFO Splash, but Okada put his knees up. Knight rallied again and put Okada down with a DDT. Knight followed up with a springboard clothesline for a near fall. Okada came back with a wheelbarrow suplex and then set up for a Rainmaker, but Knight caught him in an inside cradle and got the three count.

Kevin Knight (6) defeated Kazuchika Okada (6) by pinfall in 13:55 in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match to earn three points.

Afterward, Okada and Callis both expressed shock via their facial expressions. Mike Bailey came out and celebrated with his JetSpeed tag team partner. The updated Gold League leaderboard was shown. Schiavone hyped a couple of the Christmas Collision matches and the show’s late start time of 8CT/9ET…

Powell’s POV: The main event was entertaining, and the fans popped for the upset. But the more upsets there are, the less they mean. Parity booking for the tournament is in full effect, as five Gold League wrestlers have six points, and Jack Perry has three. Pac and Perry have two matches remaining, while the others are down to one.

Overall, an easy hour to watch. The two upsets helped make the show a worthwhile viewing for those who found it despite the odd start time. Speaking of which, I wouldn’t complain if Collision became a one-hour show that aired every Saturday afternoon, but I’m sure I’m in the minority on that one. Anyway, Will Pruett’s weekly AEW Collision audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).