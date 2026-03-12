What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: Street Fight and a debut advertised for tonight’s show

March 12, 2026

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for tonight’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Moose vs. Cedric Alexander in an Atlanta Street Fight

-TNA Tag Tag Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams

-AJ Francis vs. Elijah

-Trey Miguel, BDE, and Rich Swann vs. Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler

-Ricky Sosa debuts

-Indi Hartwell in action

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped last week in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Gateway Center. Impact is simulcast on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.