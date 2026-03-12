TNA Impact preview: Street Fight and a debut advertised for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following for tonight’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.
-Moose vs. Cedric Alexander in an Atlanta Street Fight
-TNA Tag Tag Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams
-AJ Francis vs. Elijah
-Trey Miguel, BDE, and Rich Swann vs. Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler
-Ricky Sosa debuts
-Indi Hartwell in action
Powell’s POV: This episode was taped last week in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Gateway Center. Impact is simulcast on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
