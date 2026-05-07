WWE adds two UK dates

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE issued the following press release on Thursday to announce the addition of two shows to the upcoming UK tour.
May 7, 2026 – WWE today announced that SmackDown will head to London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday, June 23, the night after Raw emanates from the same venue.
Additionally, Sheffield’s Utilita Arena will host a live event as part of WWE’s upcoming European Summer Tour on Wednesday, June 24,
Fans can purchase tickets for SmackDown in London and the event in Sheffield during an exclusive presale starting on Tuesday, May 12, at 10am BST. Tickets will be available on general sale starting Thursday, May 14, at 10am BST by visiting www.wwe.com/events.
The new dates for London and Sheffield join the previously announced WWE European Summer Tour which will see events across May and June in the UK, Spain, France, Portugal and WWE’s first-ever Premium Live Event in Italy.
|Thursday, May 28
|Liverpool, UK
|WWE European Summer Tour
|M&S Bank Arena
|Friday, May 29
|Barcelona, Spain
|Friday Night SmackDown
|Olimpic Arena Badalona
|Sunday, May 31
|Turin, Italy
|Clash in Italy
|Inalpi Arena
|Monday, June 1
|Turin, Italy
|Monday Night Raw
|Inalpi Arena
|Tuesday, June 2
|Strasbourg, France
|WWE European Summer Tour
|Zénith de Strasbourg
|Wednesday, June 3
|Lisbon, Portugal
|WWE European Summer Tour
|MEO Arena
|Thursday, June 4
|Madrid, Spain
|WWE European Summer Tour
|Palacio Vistalegre
|Friday, June 5
|Bologna, Italy
|Friday Night SmackDown
|Unipol Arena
|Saturday, June 6
|Rome, Italy
|WWE European Summer Tour
|Palazzo dello Sport
|Sunday, June 7
|Florence, Italy
|WWE European Summer Tour
|Nelson Mandela Forum
|Monday, June 8
|Paris, France
|Monday Night Raw
|Accor Arena
|Saturday, June 20
|Cardiff, UK
|WWE European Summer Tour
|Utilita Arena
|Sunday, June 21
|Birmingham, UK
|WWE European Summer Tour
|Utilita Arena
|Monday, June 22
|London, UK
|Monday Night Raw
|O2 Arena
|Tuesday, June 23
|London, UK
|Friday Night SmackDown
|O2 Arena
|Wednesday, June 24
|Sheffield, UK
|WWE European Summer Tour
|Utilita Arena
Fans in attendance across the WWE European Summer Tour will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, United States Champion Trick Williams, Intercontinental Champion Penta, The Usos, GUNTHER, Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu and many more*.
Tickets for all previously announced events, including Clash In Italy® – the first ever WWE Premium Live Event to emanate from Italy – are available now by visiting www.wwe.com/events.
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