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WWE adds two UK dates

May 7, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday to announce the addition of two shows to the upcoming UK tour.

May 7, 2026 – WWE today announced that SmackDown will head to London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday, June 23, the night after Raw emanates from the same venue.

Additionally, Sheffield’s Utilita Arena will host a live event as part of WWE’s upcoming European Summer Tour on Wednesday, June 24,

Fans can purchase tickets for SmackDown in London and the event in Sheffield during an exclusive presale starting on Tuesday, May 12, at 10am BST. Tickets will be available on general sale starting Thursday, May 14, at 10am BST by visiting www.wwe.com/events.

The new dates for London and Sheffield join the previously announced WWE European Summer Tour which will see events across May and June in the UK, Spain, France, Portugal and WWE’s first-ever Premium Live Event in Italy.

Thursday, May 28 Liverpool, UK WWE European Summer Tour M&S Bank Arena
Friday, May 29 Barcelona, Spain Friday Night SmackDown Olimpic Arena Badalona
Sunday, May 31 Turin, Italy Clash in Italy Inalpi Arena
Monday, June 1 Turin, Italy Monday Night Raw Inalpi Arena
Tuesday, June 2 Strasbourg, France WWE European Summer Tour Zénith de Strasbourg
Wednesday, June 3 Lisbon, Portugal WWE European Summer Tour MEO Arena
Thursday, June 4 Madrid, Spain WWE European Summer Tour Palacio Vistalegre
Friday, June 5 Bologna, Italy Friday Night SmackDown Unipol Arena
Saturday, June 6 Rome, Italy WWE European Summer Tour Palazzo dello Sport
Sunday, June 7 Florence, Italy WWE European Summer Tour Nelson Mandela Forum
Monday, June 8 Paris, France Monday Night Raw Accor Arena
Saturday, June 20 Cardiff, UK WWE European Summer Tour Utilita Arena
Sunday, June 21 Birmingham, UK WWE European Summer Tour Utilita Arena
Monday, June 22 London, UK Monday Night Raw O2 Arena
Tuesday, June 23 London, UK Friday Night SmackDown O2 Arena
Wednesday, June 24 Sheffield, UK WWE European Summer Tour Utilita Arena

Fans in attendance across the WWE European Summer Tour will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, United States Champion Trick Williams, Intercontinental Champion Penta, The Usos, GUNTHER, Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu and many more*.

Tickets for all previously announced events, including Clash In Italy® – the first ever WWE Premium Live Event to emanate from Italy – are available now by visiting www.wwe.com/events.

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