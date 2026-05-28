ROH on HonorClub lineup: ROH Championship and AEW National Championship matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Bandido vs. Volador Jr. for the ROH Championship

-Mark Davis vs. Adam Priest for the AEW National Championship

-Maya World vs. Trish Adora

-Rachael Ellering vs. Viva Van in a Pure Rules match

Powell’s POV: The ROH Championship match was taped on May 22 in Mexico City, Mexico, at Arena Mexico, and the rest of the show was taped on May 18 in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios. ROH on HonorClub streams on Thursdays at 7CT/8ET.