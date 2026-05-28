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AEW Collision lineup: AEW Trios Title match, update on the status of the vacant TBS Championship

May 28, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision television show.

-The status of the TBS Championship will be addressed

-Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Lance Archer for the AEW Trios Titles

-Megan Bayne and Lena Kross vs. Anna Jay and Taya Melo in a five-minute eliminator challenge

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Collision will be live from Huntsville, Alabama, at the Von Braun Center. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

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