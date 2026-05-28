TNA Impact coverage, WWE in Liverpool (reports needed), ROH on HonorClub, grades for Raw, Smackdown, and Impact, Seth Rollins, Headbanger Mosh, Joseph Conners, Kamala, Barry O, John Tolos

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Thursday Night Impact was taped on May 14-15 in Sacramento, California, at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. Tonight’s show features men’s and women’s Champions Challenge matches featuring TNA Champions facing TNA All-Stars. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE kicks off its European tour with a show today in Liverpool, England, at M&S Bank Arena featuring the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the WWE Championship, Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa in a street fight, Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Title, and Oba Femi, WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, U.S. Champion Trick Williams, Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, and Danhausen are advertised.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s event in Liverpool and all of the WWE European tour events. If you are going to either show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 7CT/8ET.

-John Moore gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade during my audio review.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 38 percent of the vote. A finished second with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 35 percent of the vote. C finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Seth Rollins (Colby Lopez) is 40.

-Headbanger Mosh (Charles Warrington) is 55.

-Joseph Conners is 39.

-The late Kamala (James Harris) was born on May 28, 1950. He died at age 70 of cardiac arrest, comorbid diabetes, and COVID-19 on August 9, 2020.

-The late John Tolos died of kidney failure at age 73 on May 28, 2009. In addition to having a long in-ring career, Tolos briefly worked as The Coach in WWE in 1991 when he managed The Beverly Brothers and Mr. Perfect.

-The late Barry O (Randal Orton) was born on May 28, 1958. He died at age 62 on March 19, 2021. He is the brother of Bob Orton Jr. and the uncle of WWE star Randy Orton.