AEW Worlds End poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW Worlds End pay-per-view event received a B grade from 28 percent of the voters in our post show poll. C finished second with 27 percent. D was a close third with 22 percent.

-48 percent of our voters gave Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland in a No DQ match for the TNT Title the best match of the night honors. Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley to become the first AEW Triple Crown Champion finished second with 24 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett gave Worlds End a C grade, while Will Pruett and I both gave it C- grades in our post show audio review. For comparison sake, the AEW Full Gear show in November received an A grade from 39 percent of the voters and a B grade from 32 percent of the voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.