Tony Khan says Ric Flair “is essentially paying us” to appear on AEW television

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan spoke with the New York Post and commented on Ric Flair’s deal with AEW. “We’re not paying Ric Flair,” Khan said. “Ric Flair is essentially paying us. We’re getting paid by Wooooo Energy for all of his appearances, so we’re collecting revenue from them.” Read more at NYPost.com.

Powell’s POV: So I guess this means Khan didn’t actually acquire Flair before presenting him as a gift to Sting on AEW television? Anyway, Flair made a lot of media appearances for AEW in the Twin Cities ahead of last week’s Dynamite. During one of the appearances, he specifically stated he was there on behalf of AEW. Perhaps that’s part of the sponsorship deal. It’s worth adding that Khan spoke with the Post about coming up with the plan for Sting’s retirement.