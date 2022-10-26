AEW Dynamite in Nofolk (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage poll results, CM Punk, Kevin Sullivan, Austin Idol, Wheeler Yuta, Kurgan, Taka Michinoku, Rochelle Loewen, Oro

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena. The show includes Jon Moxley vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for the AEW World Championship. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Norfolk. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Dot Net voters gave Friday’s AEW Rampage a majority F grade in our post show poll with 35 percent of the vote. C finished second with 29 percent. I gave the show a D+ grade for feeling missable despite having three title matches.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 35 percent of the vote. A finished second with 33 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade and it was my favorite episode in recent memory.

Birthdays and Notables

-CM Punk (Phil Brooks) is 44.

-Kevin Sullivan is 73.

-Austin Idol (Michael McCord) is 73.

-Kurgan (Robert Mallet) is 53.

-Taka Michinoku (Takao Yoshida) is 49.

-Rochelle Loewen is 43.

-Wheeler Yuta (Paul Gruber) is 26.

-Oro (Jesus Javier Hernández Silva) died after taking a bump in the ring on October 26, 1993 at age 21. His family declined an autopsy.