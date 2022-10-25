10/25 Moore’s NXT audio review: Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh, Pretty Deadly vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade for the NXT Tag Team Titles, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, Shotzi vs. Lash Legend, The Schism unveil their newest member

What's happening...

October 25, 2022

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh, Pretty Deadly vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade for the NXT Tag Team Titles, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, Shotzi vs. Lash Legend, The Schism unveil their newest member, and more (26:40)…

