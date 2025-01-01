AEW Dynamite, last week’s Dynamite grade, Jimmy Hart, Precious, Kimberly Page, Rodney Lienhardt, Pooch

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Happy New Year! We will be enjoying the start of 2025 today, but things will get back to normal tonight starting with our AEW Dynamite coverage.

-AEW Dynamite is live tonight from Asheville, North Carolina at Harrah’s Cherokee Center. The show carries the Fight for the Fallen theme and includes the fallout from Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view. Jake Barnett and I are swapping coverage of Dynamite and WWE Smackdown going forward, so join Jake for his weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS and now streams live on Max. Jake’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Asheville. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-We did not have a live review of AEW Dynamite due to the show airing on Christmas night. As such, we did not have a post show reader poll. I gave Dynamite a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jimmy Hart is 82.

-Precious (Patricia Williams) is 70.

-Kimberly Page (Kimberly Bacon) is 55.

-Rodney Lienhardt of the Mean Street Posse is 54.

-Happy birthday to my friend and partner in fantasy football crime, Pooch!