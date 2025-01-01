NXT TV preview: The New Year’s Evil lineup

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Trick Williams vs. Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe in a Triple Threat for the NXT Championship

-Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Lexis King vs. Charlie Dempsey for the NXT Heritage Cup with sudden death rules

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice in a four-way for a shot at the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-“Fatal Influence” Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx vs. Shotzi, Gigi Dolin, and Tatum Paxley

Powell’s POV: NXT will be live from Los Angeles, California at the Shrine Expo Hall and carries the New Year’s Evil theme. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).